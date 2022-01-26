American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, February 24, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review fourth quarter and full year results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question and answer period.

(PRNewsfoto/American Homes 4 Rent) (PRNewswire)

Live conference call

Toll free number: (877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (201) 389-0879 (for international callers) Passcode: Not required Simultaneous audio webcast link: www.americanhomes4rent.com under "Investor relations"



Conference call replay

Toll free number: (844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (412) 317-6671 (for international callers) Passcode: 13726501# Webcast link: www.americanhomes4rent.com under "Investor relations" Date accessible through: March 11, 2022

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and resident satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2021, we owned 56,077 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contacts:

American Homes 4 Rent

Investor Relations

Nicholas Fromm

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: investors@ah4r.com

American Homes 4 Rent

Media Relations

Megan Grabos

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: media@ah4r.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent