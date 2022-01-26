Foreign friends visit Puhe Market in Shenyang to feel the Chinese Spring Festival

SHENYANG, China, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the approach of the Spring Festival of the year of the Tiger in 2022, the international friends from 10 countries, including Austria, Germany and Russia, came to Shenbei Puhe Market in Shenyang to experience the custom of "going to the market" with the local people, according to the Information Office of Shenyang Shenbei New District People's Government.

Foreign friends go to the Puhe Market in Shenyang to feel the Chinese Spring Festival. (PRNewswire)

In winter, the Shenyang Puhe Market is full of people, Spring Festival couplets, lanterns, vegetables, poultry and other New year goods are available.

At a stall with handwritten Spring Festival couplets, the boss wrote a pair of couplets for Russian student Anna on the spot, the foreign students were invited to write couplets together. Anna said that this kind of scene is rare in her hometown Russia and this kind of market unique to China is really spectacular. She said that people can not only see but also smell the strong flavor of the year here.

The traditional cultural elements in the market vividly show the folk culture of the Chinese Spring Festival, the lively scenes and a variety of goods make foreign friends feel the strong flavor of the New year.

