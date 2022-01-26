Patriot Rail Appoints Sam Sexhus as President and Chief Operating Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Rail Company LLC, a leading U.S. operator of shortline and regional freight railroads and rail services, announced the appointment of Sam Sexhus as president and chief operating officer.





Sexhus brings more than 25 years of railroad industry knowledge and experience to Patriot Rail. He is responsible for supporting Patriot Rail's strategic, operational, and growth objectives while leading and optimizing all aspects of the company's business development, marketing, and operating functions. His focus will be on organic and inorganic growth, productivity improvements, and economic development around the country.



"Patriot Rail is experiencing tremendous growth, and Sam Sexhus' leadership will enable the company to further solidify our shortline railroad footprint in the U.S.," said John E. Fenton, Patriot Rail CEO. "Sam drives execution and outcomes in the rail industry, and we are excited to welcome him to the Patriot team."



"After almost 28 years in the Class I railroad industry, I'm excited and honored to be chosen for the role to help lead a "best-in-class" shortline carrier. I have worked closely with shortlines my entire career, and Patriot Rail embodies the entrepreneurialism, speed to market, and general "can do" attitude that shortline rail requires," said Sexhus. "My vision is to help lead the men and women of the company to continued outstanding results in safety, returns, and customer satisfaction. Moreover, I'm excited to be a part of Patriot Rail's continuing growth story. It's a bullish time for the future of North American railroading, and Patriot Rail is perfectly positioned to play a leading role."

Prior to joining Patriot Rail, Sexhus served as vice president of Strategy and Technology at BNSF. He led the company's initiative to improve cost structure and oversaw the annual initiative process. He also served as vice president, Transportation, where he oversaw the overall Transportation organization including Field and Network Operations, Locomotive Distribution and Crew Management, and as vice president, Service Design and Performance.

Sexhus holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stanford University and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University.



ABOUT PATRIOT RAIL COMPANY LLC

Patriot Rail operates 13 regional and freight short line railroads, a scenic rail excursion train, and rail- related services companies with over 600 total rail miles across the United States. Service capabilities include railcar storage, railcar repair and maintenance, railway clean-up and transfer, tank car cleaning and environmental services, contract switching, transloading, engineering services, excursion railroads, real estate, and track access.

