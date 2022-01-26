SEHGAL LAW ENTERTAINMENT ATTORNEY REENA SEHGAL NAMED LEADER OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business and entertainment law firm Sehgal Law PC announced today that Firm Principal Reena Sehgal has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2022 list "Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys." The publication writes that these outstanding Southern California attorneys who also happen to be minorities were selected for inclusion based on a "demonstration of the impact made on the profession and on the Los Angeles community."

The special supplement writes that Sehgal "has always loved business, creativity, and the arts, and in law school, she discovered how to use her skills, education, and passion in a rewarding field. After working for some reputable companies, where she worked alongside, networked, and engaged with industry leaders, she decided to open her own solo practice in 2016." Since then, Sehgal has worked with numerous independent filmmakers, artists, and producers on international and domestic films. She also continues to work with individuals and companies in television, live stage and music.

"Understanding that filmmaking is an expensive proposition," the publication writes, "Sehgal created and developed a first-of-its-kind digital automation and CRM platform for entertainment representatives called AT YOUR FINGERTIPS. The platform makes legal documents and packages of documents available to filmmakers at a fraction of the cost of traditional legal services," meeting her vision of making legal services affordable and more easily accessible.

Sehgal earned her BS from Portland State University and her JD from Thomas Jefferson School of Law. She is a member of the California Bar Association, California Lawyers for the Arts, and California Young Lawyers Association. For four years in a row Sehgal has been selected to Super Lawyers Rising Stars, an exclusive list of top-rated attorneys in specific practice areas.

Sehgal Law PC provides transactional entertainment and business legal counsel to small and mid-size companies. Since 2016, the award-winning firm has worked with numerous independent filmmakers, artists, and producers on international and domestic films and with individuals and companies in television, live stage, and music on matters including contracts and transactions, intellectual property, labor/employment, financing, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, insurance, business succession planning, and general advice and counsel. For more information, visit www.sehgallawpc.com.

