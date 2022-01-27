CAMPENDIUM ANNOUNCES FIFTH ANNUAL CAMPERS CHOICE AWARD WINNERS The awards spotlight the best-rated campgrounds in North America, as chosen by campers

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Campendium , the crowd-sourced and editorially-curated web and mobile application for campers, announced the Best Camping of 2021 in its fifth annual Campers Choice Awards . The awards recognize campgrounds that received four or more 5-star reviews from the Campendium community in 2021.

The top-rated campgrounds by Campendium users, and Fifth Annual Campers Choice Award winners include:

Best RV Park: Mountain View Campground

Best National Forest & Best Free Camping: Nomad View Dispersed Camping

Best State Park Campground: Skidaway Island State Park

Best National Park Campground: Belle Fourche Campground

Campendium Co-Founder and General Manager Leigh Wetzel described the Campers Choice Awards as a celebration of the campgrounds that are delivering an excellent experience to campers in the continental United States, Canada, and Baja Mexico.

"At Campendium, we are committed to helping people find extraordinary places to camp," said Wetzel. "In 2021, our users were highly engaged, and we saw a 27% increase in reviews year-over-year. We are proud to have shined a spotlight on the wild and wonderful campgrounds that Campendium users love through the Campers Choice Awards for five years running."

The award-winning campgrounds are featured in Best Of lists on Campendium's blog, so campers can quickly find the best location for their adventure. Categories include Best National Park Campgrounds, Best National Forest Campgrounds, Best BLM Camping, Best Free Camping, and more.

Campendium is part of Roadpass Digital's portfolio of leading digital apps that provide campers, RVers and roadtrippers with end-to-end trip discovery and planning tools. Roadpass Digital's other brands include Roadtrippers , a trip planning app that offers users the unique ability to collaborate with friends, sync across map apps for seamless navigation, identify and save destinations, and more; Togo RV , the ultimate app to keep RV owners organized, inspired, and on the move with a set of tools focused on improving the RV experience; and RVillage , the largest and most active social network of RV owners and enthusiasts.

To see all of the Fifth Annual Campendium Campers Choice Award winners, visit https://go.campendium.com/campers-choice-awards-best-camping-of-2021 . For more information about Campendium and the Campers Choice Awards, contact media@roadpass.com .

About Campendium

Campendium is a crowd-sourced and editorially-curated web and mobile application that allows users to search, preview, and provide feedback on more than 35,000 public and private camping locations across the continental United States, Canada, and Baja Mexico. Learn more at campendium.com , and follow Campendium on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , YouTube and Twitter .

About Roadpass Digital

Roadpass Digital is focused on making it easier to experience, own, and maintain recreational vehicles and more easily discover, book, and navigate road trips. The company has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital and Campendium, Roadtrippers, RVillage, and Togo RV products at roadpass.com .

