Censys Completes $35 Million Series B Funding Round Led by Intel Capital

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Censys , the leading provider of continuous attack surface management, today announced it completed a $35 million Series B funding round led by Intel Capital. Previous investors including Google Ventures, Decibel and Greylock Partners also participated in the round. With this funding, Censys will continue to accelerate its R&D, engineering, product and sales operations. In addition, Brad Brooks, former CEO of OneLogin, has been appointed the company's new chief executive officer to help accelerate the next phase of the company's growth and product development.

Organizations' unmanaged internet assets continue to jeopardize their overall security posture with expansive attack surfaces for bad actors to exploit and introduce new risks and incidents. In 2020, internet-facing cloud assets were involved in 73% of reported cybersecurity incidents .1 Censys' mission is to provide intuitive attack surface management, enabling organizations to comprehensively manage their Internet-facing assets and risks regardless of host location, including discovering previously unknown internet assets. Censys' attack surface management platform continuously discovers organizations' internet assets and monitors them as part of a comprehensive inventory, identifies egregious security issues, and prevents oversights from becoming vulnerabilities by ensuring that assets are protected by integrating with existing security solutions.

"Censys provides a consolidated view into both internal and external attack surface and dependencies enabling security leaders to make informed risk decisions and provide swifter response to issues," said Sunil Kurkure, Managing Director, Intel Capital. "As organizations continue to seek added protection against today's advanced cyber threats, Censys has an opportunity to further build its attack surface management solution to help CISOs better manage the ever-expanding security perimeter. We're thrilled to be a part of the exciting journey ahead."

Brooks, a seasoned senior technology executive with over 25 years of experience working with management teams at DocuSign, Juniper Networks and Microsoft to innovate product lines and grow customer base, succeeds Lorne Groe, who served as interim CEO and will return to his role of CFO and COO. At Censys, Brooks will help lead the company into its next growth phase and accelerate its solutions roadmap that will provide more asset discovery and self-service capabilities for enterprises and government agencies.

"Censys has created a stellar attack surface management platform that organizations view as a security problem solver. This industry leadership is reflected in the significant triple digit annual recurring revenue growth it has experienced year over year and the organizations it calls customers, including Google and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security," said Brad Brooks, CEO, Censys. "I'm excited to join Censys as we begin this exciting new chapter and help bring more innovative capabilities to this rapidly growing attack surface management marketplace."

About Censys

Censys, Inc.™ is the leading provider of continuous attack surface management. Founded in 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Censys gives organizations the world's most comprehensive real-time view of global networks and devices. Customers like FireEye, Google, NATO, Swiss Armed Forces, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and over 10% of the Fortune 500 rely on the company's Internet-wide continuous visibility platform to discover and prevent cybersecurity threats. At Censys, you can be yourself. We like it that way. Diversity fuels our mission, and we are committed to inclusion across race, gender, age and identity. To learn more, visit censys.io and follow Censys on Twitter.

1 2020 Verizon Data Breach and Investigations Report

