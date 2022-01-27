IT'S OFFICIAL: WORLD'S NEWEST WONDER JOINS ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

The Leading Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Wonder of the Seas, the Newest, Most Innovative Ship

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventures aboard the world's newest wonder are on the horizon for vacationers of all ages. Today, Royal Caribbean International took delivery of Wonder of the Seas, the next highly anticipated and innovative ship in the cruise line's award-winning lineup. Marking the completion of three years of construction, a traditional flag-changing ceremony took place in Marseille, France, with shipyard partner Chantiers de l'Atlantique. Wonder will make its official debut in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 4, to begin sailing 7-night cruises to the Caribbean before heading to Barcelona, Spain; and Rome to offer summer adventures in the Mediterranean.

Welcoming Wonder to the Royal Caribbean family was Royal Caribbean Group Chairman Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley, and Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l'Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, France.

"Wonder of the Seas will energize cruising in a bolder and bigger way. Adding this ship to our already best-in-class fleet elevates the company in continuing to lead the industry with new features and innovation," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "This is one more way that we're delivering world-class and memorable vacations, responsibly, to guests around the world."

"Taking delivery of Wonder of the Seas is the culmination of 30 months of ingenuity and partnership across more than 2,000 committed crew members and workers who are among the best at what they do," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Along with taking the revolutionary Oasis Class ships to a new level of wonder, innovation and adventure, Wonder sets the stage for the spring and summer vacations families and all travelers alike are looking forward to in the new year. The combination of brand-new features and favorites that span thrills, entertainment, dining and nightlife is unparalleled, and it's what will make our latest and most innovative ship the world's newest wonder and the ultimate vacation in the Caribbean and Europe."

"Wonder of the Seas represents a new step forward in the Oasis Class ships. Our teams have worked under difficult conditions but in a very united way to finally make major changes that enhanced the ship performance," said Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l'Atlantique. "Wonder is really an outstanding new ship."

Highlights to Uncover on Wonder

The fifth in Royal Caribbean's revolutionary Oasis class of ships, Wonder has adventures across eight unique neighborhoods – a Royal Caribbean first – in store for vacationers of all ages. The young and the young at heart can discover, wonder and make memories in a variety of ways and places designed for family bonding and me time, including:

Suite Neighborhood – The new, eighth neighborhood offers Royal Suite Class guests an elevated Suite Sun Deck in a new location, complete with a plunge pool, bar and plenty of loungers and nooks to kick back; along with favorites such as Coastal Kitchen, the private restaurant, the Suite Lounge, and the largest Ultimate Family Suite yet to host a family of 10.

The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar – The new hotspot serves up southern staples and new twists on classics for brunch, dinner and in the late night, including savory johnnycakes, southern fried chicken, crab beignets, and shrimp and grits. Completing the experience is live country music, farmhouse-style decor, a collection of American whiskeys and spiked shakes.

Wonder Playscape – The underwater-themed play area for kids is a whole new adventure with slides, climbing walls, games, an interactive mural activated by touch and imaginative puzzles.

The Vue Bar – The happiest of happy hours can be found at the new cantilevered bar that offers panoramic ocean views by day, and after sunset, it shines bright with a colorful mosaic canopy.

Caribbean Pool Deck – At the center of the Caribbean vibes is The Lime & Coconut, alongside the trio of high-speed waterslides, The Perfect Storm, kids aqua park Splashaway Bay, Casitas, in-pool loungers, live music and more.

El Loco Fresh and Cantina Fresca - The grab-and-go spot for Mexican delights, like made-to-order tacos, burritos and quesadillas, now debuts Cantina Fresca . The dedicated bar serves a selection of "aguas frescas," margaritas and other Mexican staples.

Other returning favorites on board Wonder include Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Royal Caribbean's latest twist on the Italian trattoria; the tallest slide at sea, The Ultimate Abyss; the newly designed, dedicated kids and teens spaces at Adventure Ocean, Social100 and The Patio; the FlowRider surf simulator, twin rock-climbing walls, the Central Park neighborhood lined by more than 20,000 real plants; and more.

Upcoming U.S. and Europe Cruises

Sailing from Fort Lauderdale – Wonder will set sail to the Caribbean from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale between March and April 2022 . The 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries include visits to the cruise line's private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Nassau , The Bahamas ; Roatan, Honduras ; and San Juan, Puerto Rico . will set sail to thefrom Port Everglades inbetween March and. Theanditineraries include visits to the cruise line's private island destination,andand

Sailing from Barcelona and Rome – Starting in May, the new Oasis Class ship charts course for summer vacations in the Mediterranean. The 7-night Western Mediterranean cruises will visit marquee destinations like Naples and Florence , Italy ; Palma de Mallorca , Spain ; and Provence, France .

Sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida – Year-round adventures on Wonder begin in November 2022 , when the newest addition to the Royal Caribbean lineup cruises to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral. The destinations vacationers have in store range from Perfect Day at CocoCay and Philipsburg, St. Maarten to Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, and Cozumel, Mexico .

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 19 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.

