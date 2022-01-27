SessionGuardian's Continuous Identity Verification Technology Verified as Citrix® Ready™

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SessionGuardian, the global leader in continuous identity verification, announced that its cybersecurity software that protects against data theft, has been verified as Citrix Ready. The Citrix Ready Program helps customers identify third-party solutions that are recommended to enhance Citrix Workspace and App Delivery and Security solutions. SessionGuardian completed a rigorous verification process to ensure compatibility with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service , providing confidence in joint solution compatibility.

The Citrix Ready Program makes it easy for customers to identify complementary products and solutions that can enhance Citrix environments. Customers can be confident that SessionGuardian's AI-powered facial and object identification software has successfully passed a series of tests established by Citrix, and can be trusted to work effectively with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service in order to protect against data breaches in real-time while protecting employee privacy and enhancing security posture in a work-from-anywhere world.

SessionGuardian's software takes a zero-trust approach to cybersecurity, creating a new standard that ensures you have total control over who is accessing your data. It adds additional layers of protection to virtual environments (including disabled screenshots/screenshares, bystander detection and smartphone camera detection and restrictions). This adds value to Citrix by preempting unauthorized users and devices before they impact your organization.

"As a member of the Citrix Ready program, we are able to offer customers intelligent solutions that combine our VDI/DaaS security solution with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service," said Jordan Ellington, CEO and Founder of SessionGuardian. "The offering clearly demonstrates our plans to work closely with trusted partners, through the Citrix Ready partner ecosystem, in order to provide the highest quality experience for our customers."

About SessionGuardian

SessionGuardian's cybersecurity software protects critical assets from data theft in a work-from-anywhere world. SessionGuardian pioneered the development of continuous identity verification technology and provides a preemptive, zero-trust approach to cybersecurity.

