WHOOP and MaxOne Announce Partnership to Empower Athletes with Personalized Coaching Solution MaxOne's OWN IT Coaching App allows student-athletes to improve performance with personalized insights from WHOOP

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHOOP, the human performance company, and MaxOne announced a new partnership to empower athletes with personalized habit coaching for recovery, readiness, and sleep optimization. MaxOne's OWN IT Coaching System will now integrate metrics from WHOOP™ wearable technology to deliver personalized physiological feedback and actionable analytics to athletes and their teams.

MaxOne’s OWN IT Coaching App allows student-athletes to improve performance with personalized insights from WHOOP. (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to offer WHOOP to all of the coaches and athletes using the OWN IT app," said Jason Mejeur, CEO of MaxOne. "By providing student-athletes access to their real-time biometrics alongside personalized recommendations, our platform will help athletes make meaningful lifestyle changes while improving their recovery, sleep quality, and overall health."

The OWN IT System includes an athlete facing app and coach consulting services alongside WHOOP for every athlete. Teams can now make purposeful actions grounded in data by providing players with WHOOP and access to 24/7 biometric insights across key health metrics like heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate, sleep-staging, and respiratory rate.

"Our integration with MaxOne is all about empowerment." said Will Ahmed, WHOOP Founder & CEO. "We are excited to welcome the athletes on MaxOne's OWN IT platform to the WHOOP community and help them unlock their full potential on and off the field."

This partnership has already seen great success in a pilot program conducted by The University of Miami's 2021 football team. Over the course of the season, the Miami coaching staff and their certified OWN It Coach used MaxOne's OWN IT Coaching System and WHOOP to help the team experience:

27% increase in sleep quantity with an improvement in sleep quality

20% increase in HRV

14% absence reduction due to illness

Decrease in overall injuries

Coaches and teams interested in learning more about how they can leverage these innovative capabilities to optimize performance can visit www.ownitapp.com . For more information on how WHOOP works with athletic teams, coaches, and student-athletes, visit https://www.whoop.com/whoop-for-athletics/.

About WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a personalized 24/7 digital health coach that helps individuals and organizations unlock their inner potential and make meaningful lifestyle changes via actionable feedback on sleep, recovery, and strain. WHOOP insights are grounded in industry-leading accuracy across measurements of key health indicators like heart rate variability, resting heart rate, respiratory rate, and sleep staging. WHOOP provides unparalleled insights for improved performance and health to organizations and the people and populations they serve, from government agencies and hospitals to startups and athletic teams. WHOOP is the Official Fitness Wearable of the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour, the Official Wearable of CrossFit, and the Official Recovery Wearable of the NFLPA. To partner with WHOOP to unlock health and performance within your organization, visit whoop.com/whoop-for-teams .

About MaxOne

MaxOne is the leading Digital Coaching Platform ('DCP') in amateur sports. Its purpose is to help coaches build athletes to live and compete like champions, on and off the field. MaxOne was founded in 2014 and recently launched the OWN IT App to leverage biometric data and transform athlete wellness into performance. The OWN IT App is backed by 15-years of research and empowers coaches and athletes to drive sustainable habits to change for their athletic career, and beyond. To learn more about OWN IT, visit www.ownitapp.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MaxOne