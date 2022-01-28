Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 and Approves Stock Repurchase

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $2,743,088, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. This compares to net income of $2,890,281 or $0.39 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and net income of $2,413,775 or $0.33 per diluted share for the three months ending December 31, 2020. Net income for the full year 2021 was $10,727,961 or $1.44 per diluted share compared to net income of $7,364,477 or $1.01 per diluted share for the full year 2020.

Joseph J. Thomas, President and CEO, commented, "We accomplished many milestones as a company in 2021, including celebrating our 20th anniversary, forming a new holding company, issuing $20 million in subordinated debt, and reporting record full-year earnings per share of $1.44, a 45.67% increase compared to full year 2020 results. Our talented team of bankers was able to deliver organic loan growth (excluding PPP loans) of 26.89% while also reducing cost of funds to 0.40% for the full year 2021 compared to 0.87% in 2020. With solid expense control driving efficiency ratio down to 62.62%, the company achieved ROAA and ROAE for the full year 2021 of 1.27% and 13.60%, respectively, compared to 1.12% and 10.84% for the full year 2020. On the heels of these results, the Company's board has authorized a stock repurchase of up to 250,000 shares as a strategic means of deploying our new capital. We remain confident in our future growth and earning potential, and I am excited to enter 2022 focused on serving our clients with abundant talent and leading technology."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights include:

On November 1, 2021 , the Company completed the reorganization in which Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. became the parent bank holding company of the Bank;

On November 18, 2021 , the Company issued $20 million of subordinated debt through a Private Placement, with the proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, which include working capital and the funding of organic growth; or to fund possible future acquisitions;

Net income for the fourth quarter was $2,743,088 or $0.37 per diluted share compared to net income of $2,890,281 or $0.39 per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of $2,413,775 or $0.33 per diluted share for the three months ending December 31, 2020 ;

Net income for the full year 2021 increased by 45.67% compared to the full year 2020. Net income was $10,727,961 or $1.44 per diluted share compared to net income of $7,364,477 or $1.01 per diluted share for the full year 2020. The increase in net income in 2021 was driven by higher net interest income as well as an increase in earning assets;

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income, which is a non-GAAP measure, decreased by 5.76% to $3,658,435 for the fourth quarter compared to pre-tax, pre-provision net income of $3,882,322 in the linked quarter and increased by 9.99% to $3,325,866 for the same period in 2020;

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 1.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 1.35% for the linked quarter and 1.28% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 . ROAA for the full year 2021 was 1.27% compared to 1.12% for the full year 2020;

Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 13.11% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to 14.18% for the linked quarter and 13.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 . ROAE for the full year 2021 was 13.60% compared to 10.84% for the full year 2020;

Total assets were $876.85 million on December 31, 2021 , an increase of $109.80 million or 14.31% from total assets on December 31, 2020 ;

Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) increased by $57.34 million or 11.19% during the quarter and by $120.80 million or 26.89% for the full year 2021 on strong portfolio loan growth;

PPP loan balances decreased by $25.45 million during the fourth quarter on loan forgiveness and mortgage loans held for sale decreased by $8.89 million during the same period, on a decline in mortgage activity;

Cash balances at the Federal Reserve decreased by $30.06 million during the fourth quarter;

Available for sale investment securities increased by $34.28 million during the fourth quarter and by $74.34 million in 2021;

Total deposits increased by $26.20 million or by 3.88% in the fourth quarter and increased by $153.20 million or 27.93% for the full year 2021. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by $5.78 million from the linked quarter to $222.17 million and were higher by $29.18 million for the full year 2021 and represented 31.66% of total deposits on December 31, 2021 ;

The net interest margin increased in the fourth quarter to 3.74%, higher by 31 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 68 basis points compared to the same period in 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the net interest margin would have been 3.49%. The increase in the net interest margin across linked quarters was primarily due to higher yields on loans and a 4 basis point reduction in funding costs;

The cost of funds was 0.33% for the fourth quarter, lower by 4 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 30 basis points compared to the same period in 2020, as deposit costs declined, partially offset by an increase in borrowing costs related to the issuance of subordinated debt in the fourth quarter of 2021;

Cost of funds was 0.40% for the full year 2021 compared to 0.87% for the full year 2020, primarily due to reduced deposit expense and higher non-interest bearing deposit balances in 2021;

Non-interest income decreased by 32.39% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 62.67% compared to the same period in 2020. Non-interest income in the full year 2021 was lower by 36.91% compared to the prior year. The decrease in non-interest income in 2021 was primarily due to lower mortgage revenue stemming from a slowdown in mortgage activity in 2021 compared to the prior year, partially offset by revenue from SBA loan sales in 2021;

Non-interest expense in the fourth quarter increased by 7.14% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 11.35% compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in non-interest expense for linked quarters was primarily due to legal costs related to the formation of the bank holding company, which was completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in non-interest expense in calendar quarters was primarily due to lower performance related costs: specifically, commissions paid to mortgage loan officers and mortgage settlement costs;

The Efficiency Ratio was 62.62% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 , compared to 59.57% for the linked quarter and 67.52% for the same period in 2020. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2021 was 63.14% compared to 69.68% for the full year 2020;

Non-accrual loans increased in the fourth quarter causing the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets to increase to 1.01% on December 31, 2021 compared to 0.41% on December 31, 2020 . The increase in non-accrual loans in the fourth quarter was entirely due to a single relationship on which the bank is adequately collatralized and as a result we did not recognize any impairment. We are actively pursuing a workout on this relationship;

As a result of an increase in loans held-for-investment during the quarter and an assessment of the risks in the held-for-investment loan portfolio, the Company recognized a $355,000 provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter and the ratio of the allowance for loan and lease losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.08% (or 1.14% excluding PPP loans, which carry a full faith and guarantee of the US Government) compared to 1.05% in the linked quarter (or 1.17% excluding PPP loans);

The Bank continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 11.85%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.49%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 14.49% and a Total Capital ratio of 15.42%.

Stock Repurchase Program

The Board of Directors has approved a repurchase program of up to 250,000 shares of the Company's common stock, which represented 3.79% of the 6,589,757 million voting shares that were outstanding as of December 31, 2021. The funding for this stock repurchase will come from cash currently at the holding company sourced from the $20 million subordinated debt issue in the fourth quarter of 2021 and, as necessary, an upstream dividend from the Bank. Shares will be purchased in accordance with the SEC's Rule 10b-18.

Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Income

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income, which is a non-GAAP measure decreased by 5.76% to $3,658,435 for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to pre-tax, pre-provision net income of $3,882,322 in the linked quarter, primarily due to a decrease in non-interest income in the fourth quarter and increased by 9.99% compared to $3,325,866 for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Bank views as an important metric to assess its performance. The following table provides a reconciliation of this measure to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Income



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

months ended

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020











After-tax Income $ 2,743,088

$ 2,890,281

$ 2,413,775 Income Taxes 560,347

763,041

674,091 Provision for Loan Losses 355,000

229,000

238,000











Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income $ 3,658,435

$ 3,882,322

$ 3,325,866

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Activity

In the second quarter of 2020, the Company processed and funded 510 PPP loans (referred to as 2020 PPP loans), with balances of $106.37 million. The interest rate on these 2020 PPP loans was 1% and the term varied from two to five years. The SBA also paid processing fees which were deferred over the term of the loans. The loans were fully guaranteed and could be forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA.

In December of 2020, Congress approved a renewal of the PPP loan program with different rules and requirements for small businesses to receive loans, referred to as round two PPP loans. These 2021 PPP loans were also fully guaranteed and may be forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA. The interest rate on the loans was 1% and the term was five years. As with 2020 PPP loans, the SBA paid processing fees which are being deferred over the term of the loans. The Company originated $53.89 million of round two PPP loans during 2021.

Beginning in January of 2021, the Company began to process loan forgiveness applications from borrowers of 2020 PPP loans and round two PPP loans. As of December 31, 2021, the SBA had forgiven 638 of these PPP loans with balances of $102.75 million, and the Company had recognized income from acceleration of processing fees of $2.51 million.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $8.02 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 14.71% compared to the linked quarter, and 45.43% higher than the same period in 2020. The net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.74%, higher by 31 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 68 basis points compared to the same period in 2020. Income from PPP loan forgiveness during the fourth quarter was $755,510(from $19.75 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA), compared to PPP loan forgiveness income of $667,746 (from $27.92 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA) during the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the PPP loans, the net interest margin in the fourth quarter would have been 3.49%.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the linked quarter:

Yields on average earning assets increased by 28 basis points to 4.05% compared to 3.77% in the linked quarter, driven by higher yields on loans and investment during the quarter.

Loan yields increased by 56 basis points to 5.11% from 4.55% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 31 basis points to 2.54% from 2.23% in the linked quarter.

Cost of funds decreased by 4 basis points to 0.33%, from 0.37% in the linked quarter, on continued declines in deposit costs, partially offset by higher borrowing costs related to the issuance of subordinated debt in the fourth quarter.

Excluding PPP loans would have reduced the net interest margin by 25 basis points.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.76 million for the fourth quarter, lower by 32.39% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 62.67% compared to the same period in 2020. The lower non-interest income across linked quarters was primarily due to lower mortgage and SBA gain-on-sale revenue, while the decline in non-interest income compared to the calendar quarter was largely due to lower mortgage gain-on-sale and fee revenue, stemming from a decline in mortgage activity.

Total Revenue

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was higher by 1.92% compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to higher net interest income, and lower by 4.42% compared to the same period in 2020.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were higher by 7.14% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 11.35% compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in non-interest expenses in the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter was largely due to costs related to the formation of the holding company, which was completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Efficiency Ratio was 62.62% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 59.57% for the prior quarter and 67.52% for the same period in 2020.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans increased to $8,890,960 or 1.48% of loans held-for-investment as of December 31, 2021, compared to $879,078 or 0.15% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. The increase in non-accrual loans in the fourth quarter was entirely due to a single relationship on which the bank is adequately secured and as a result we did not recognize any impairment. We are actively pursuing a workout on this relationship. There were no troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") as of December 31, 2021. On December 31, 2021, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2021. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, loans that are TDRs but not on non-accrual, and OREO assets) were $879,089 or 0.10% of total assets at September 30, 2021 compared to $8,890,960 or 1.01% of assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

In 2020, in accordance with the spirit and provisions of the CARES Act, the Company allowed borrowers who had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to defer loan payments for six months. All of those borrowers had resumed loan payments and there were no loans on payment deferrals as of December 31, 2021.

Following an assessment of the collectability of the loans held-for-investment at the end of the fourth quarter, it was determined that a $355,000 provision for loan losses was necessary to account for loan growth and changes to environmental factors. The Company booked a provision of $229,000 in the third quarter of 2021. The Company's ALLL ratio was 1.08% of loans held-for-investment (or 1.14% of loans held-for investment excluding PPP loans) as of December 31, 2021 compared to an ALLL ratio of 1.05% at September 30, 2021 (or 1.17% of loans held-for-investment excluding PPP loans).

Total Assets

Total assets at December 31, 2021 were $876.85 million compared to $846.60 million on September 30, 2021. Changes in major asset categories during linked quarters were as follows:

Cash balances at the Federal Reserve decreased by $30.06 million

Available for sale investment balances increased by $34.28 million

PPP loan balances decreased by $25.45 million on loan forgiveness by the SBA

Other loans held-for investment grew by $57.34 million

Mortgage loans held-for-sale declined by $8.89 million

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities at December 31, 2021 were $792.69 million compared to total liabilities of $765.15 million on September 30, 2021. Total deposits were $701.69 million compared to total deposits of $675.50 million on September 30, 2021. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by $5.78 million during the quarter, and comprised 31.66% of total deposits at the end of the quarter, compared to 35.19% of total deposits on December 31, 2020. Other interest bearing demand deposits increased by $40.06 million, while time deposits declined by $20.70 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased by $10.00 million during the quarter, while PPP Liquidity Facility term advances decreased by $25.80 million, in line with PPP loan forgiveness. The Company issued subordinated debt during the fourth quarter of 2021. The subordinated debt balance, net of issuance costs, was $19.62 million on December 31, 2021.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity at December 31, 2021 was $84.16 million compared to $81.45 million on September 30, 2021. Additional paid-in capital was $59.88 million on December 31, 2021 compared to $59.56 million on September 30, 2021. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), which generally comprises unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities and derivative positions, decreased by $361,021 on net unrealized losses during the fourth quarter of 2021. Retained earnings were $23.55 million on December 31, 2021 compared to $20.81 million at the end of the prior quarter. Total shares issued and outstanding were 7,262,757 on December 31, 2021 compared to 7,312,565 shares on September 30, 2021. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock at December 31, 2021 was $11.59 per share compared to $11.14 per share on September 30, 2021 and $10.09 per share on December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2021 of the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios on December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 were as follows:



December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021





Total Capital Ratio 15.42% 13.68%





Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.49% 12.73% Common Equity



Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.49% 12.73%





Leverage Ratio 11.85% 10.47%

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia also has a mortgage division headquartered in Chantilly. For information about deposit, loan and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Some of the financial tables in this document reflect classifications to accounts to improve consistency in financial reporting.

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited) December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) September 30, 2021 (Audited) December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Cash and Due from Banks $ 2,536,450 $ 2,430,918 $ 1,792,660 Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks 31,696,892 61,753,387 25,543,295 Securities Available-for-Sale 171,532,394 137,253,597 97,188,125 Securities Held-to-Maturity 18,012,874 18,497,540 16,132,367 Restricted Stock Investments 3,321,250 2,951,550 3,607,800 Loans Held for Sale 13,297,125 22,191,469 45,047,711 PPP Loans Held for Investment 32,355,450 57,809,131 101,215,376 Other Loans Held for Investment 570,013,870 512,670,067 449,211,475 Allowance for Loan Losses (6,486,120) (6,011,021) (5,454,925) Net Loans 595,883,200 564,468,177 544,971,926 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 1,139,204 1,182,250 1,298,409 Accrued Interest Receivable 2,466,712 2,304,786 2,868,868 Deferred Tax Asset 1,804,238 1,223,546 1,154,078 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 24,579,879 20,428,825 17,035,214 Right of Use Asset, net 2,704,888 2,943,456 3,258,817 Other Assets 7,870,617 8,972,651 7,145,687 Total Assets $ 876,845,723 $ 846,602,152 767,044,957 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Deposits





Demand Deposits





Non-interest Bearing 222,167,095 216,387,250 $ 192,987,984 Interest Bearing 300,361,978 260,304,062 176,424,255 Savings Deposits 5,841,800 4,780,274 2,962,303 Time Deposits 173,322,527 194,024,810 176,114,292 Total Deposits 701,693,400 675,496,396 548,488,834 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 29,035,714 19,035,714 30,071,429 PPP Liquidity Facility Advances 32,055,915 57,857,132 101,951,020 Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs) 19,616,869 - - Accrued Interest Payable 294,237 268,170 480,816 Lease Liability 2,823,885 3,060,286 3,347,075 Other Liabilities 7,166,978 9,429,531 9,247,507 Total Liabilities $ 792,686,998 765,147,229 693,586,681 Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized;





0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021,





and December 31, 2020



- Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:





23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.





Voting Common Stock:





6,589,757, 6,639,565, and 6,610,647 Shares Issued and Outstanding





at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020 respectively





(Includes 106,171, 102,455, and 100,002 Unvested Shares at December 31, 2021,





September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 65,898 65,371 65,106 Non-Voting Common Stock:





673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021,





and December 31, 2020 6,730 6,730 6,730 Additional Paid-in Capital 59,884,615 59,563,407 59,223,538 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net 651,272 1,012,293 1,340,654 Retained Earnings 23,550,210 20,807,122 12,822,248 Total Stockholders' Equity 84,158,725 81,454,923 73,458,276 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 876,845,723 $ 846,602,152 767,044,957

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



For the three

For the three

For the twelve

For the twelve



months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Interest Income















Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 7,556,406

$ 5,931,405

$ 28,335,210

$ 22,133,659 Interest on Investment Securities

1,092,427

630,449

3,135,735

2,288,660 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

35,908

10,083

86,903

109,557 Total Interest Income

8,684,741

6,571,937

31,557,848

24,531,876 Interest Expense















Interest on Deposits

470,791

827,779

2,275,780

4,238,596 Interest on Borrowings

189,834

226,724

766,060

824,708 Total Interest Expense

660,625

1,054,503

3,041,840

5,063,304

















Net Interest Income

8,024,116

5,517,433

28,516,009

19,468,571 Provision for Loan Losses

(355,000)

(238,000)

(839,000)

(1,492,000) Net Interest Income After















Provision for Loan Losses

7,669,116

5,279,433

27,677,009

17,976,571 Non-Interest Income















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 1,456,195

4,283,961

8,286,068

13,949,984 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

-

-

437,825

- Service Charges and Other Income

95,335

30,535

254,911

118,322 Gain on Sale of Securities

6,315

3,921

7,432

46,703 Servicing Income

53,479

-

192,413

- Swap Fee Income

-

270,450

-

657,712 Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-















owned Life Insurance

151,054

132,555

544,665

639,213 Total Non-interest Income

1,762,378

4,721,422

9,723,314

15,411,934 Non-Interest Expenses















Officer and Employee Compensation















and Benefits

4,055,344

4,479,310

16,341,245

16,233,421 Occupancy Expense

317,038

294,601

1,232,056

1,194,320 Equipment and Depreciation Expense

170,335

227,758

662,050

735,374 Insurance Expense

74,357

49,008

267,583

196,442 Professional Fees

470,786

417,497

1,365,057

1,298,943 Data and Item Processing

299,120

322,373

1,181,347

1,012,601 Advertising

80,569

83,559

329,059

278,602 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

200,084

185,379

778,069

725,466 Mortgage Fees and Settlements

172,967

675,218

1,141,200

1,952,049 Other Operating Expense

287,459

178,286

847,150

678,284 Total Non-interest Expenses

6,128,059

6,912,989

24,144,816

24,305,502 Income Before Income Taxes

3,303,435

3,087,867

13,255,507

9,083,004 Income Tax Expense

560,347

674,091

2,527,546

1,718,526 Net Income

$ 2,743,088

$ 2,413,776

$ 10,727,961

$ 7,364,478 Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.37

$ 0.33

$ 1.46

$ 1.02 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.37

$ 0.33

$ 1.44

$ 1.01 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Basic

7,336,016

7,252,552

7,352,237

7,247,895 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Diluted

7,438,268

7,312,247

7,449,683

7,309,011

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS























(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Interest Income

















Interest and Fees on Loans $ 7,556,406

$ 6,914,453

$ 6,951,964

$ 6,912,386

$ 5,931,405 Interest on Investment Securities 1,092,427

750,570

655,996

636,742

630,449 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks 35,908

26,994

15,170

8,831

10,083 Total Interest Income 8,684,741

7,692,017

7,623,130

7,557,959

6,571,937



















Interest Expense

















Interest on Deposits 470,791

546,168

582,997

675,824

827,780 Interest on Borrowings 189,834

150,599

212,703

212,923

226,724 Total Interest Expense 660,625

696,767

795,700

888,747

1,054,504



















Net Interest Income 8,024,116

6,995,249

6,827,430

6,669,212

5,517,433 Provision for Loan Losses (355,000)

(229,000)

(191,000)

(64,000)

(238,000) Net Interest Income after

















Provision for Loan Losses 7,669,116

6,766,249

6,636,430

6,605,212

5,279,433 Non-Interest Income

















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 1,456,195

1,995,535

2,012,153

2,822,186

4,283,961 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue -

371,172

66,652







Service Charges and Other Income 95,335

67,374

43,501

48,702

30,535 Gains on Sale of Securities 6,315

(13,493)

1,726

12,885

3,921 Servicing Income 53,479

44,443

42,847

51,643

- Swap Fee Income -

-

-

-

270,450 Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-

















owned Life Insurance 151,054

141,608

126,117

125,886

132,555 Total Non-interest Income 1,762,378

2,606,639

2,292,996

3,061,302

4,721,422







































Revenue $ 9,786,494

$ 9,601,889

$ 9,120,426

$ 9,730,514

$ 10,238,855



















Non-Interest Expenses

















Officer and Employee Compensation

















and Benefits 4,055,344

3,862,969

3,760,697

4,662,235

4,479,310 Occupancy Expense 317,038

318,109

306,521

290,389

294,600 Equipment and Depreciation Expense 170,335

176,379

159,420

155,916

227,758 Insurance Expense 74,357

70,814

65,356

57,056

49,008 Professional Fees 470,786

243,678

359,159

291,434

417,497 Data and Item Processing 299,120

303,444

311,000

267,783

322,373 Advertising 80,569

92,806

82,605

73,078

83,559 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees 200,084

200,048

192,508

185,429

185,379 Mortgage Fees and Settlements 172,967

230,582

274,231

463,419

675,218 Other Operating Expense 287,459

220,739

177,593

161,361

178,287



















Total Non-interest Expenses 6,128,059

5,719,568

5,689,090

6,608,100

6,912,989 Income before Income Taxes 3,303,435

3,653,322

3,240,336

3,058,414

3,087,866



















Income Tax Expense 560,347

763,041

613,955

590,203

674,091



















Net Income $ 2,743,088

$ 2,890,281

$ 2,626,381

$ 2,468,211

$ 2,413,775 Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.37

$ 0.39

$ 0.36

$ 0.34

$ 0.33 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.37

$ 0.39

$ 0.36

$ 0.34

$ 0.33 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Basic 7,336,016

7,341,635

7,306,710

7,295,190

7,252,552 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Diluted 7,438,268

7,395,062

7,354,389

7,334,463

7,312,247





















Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates























































(Unaudited)























































































































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









December 31, 2021









September 30, 2021









June 30, 2021









March 31, 2021









December 31, 2020









Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield Assets

























































Cash $ 91,458,843

$ 35,908

0.16%

$ 71,114,495

$ 26,994

0.15%

$ 64,848,200

$ 15,170

0.09%

$ 42,563,835

$ 8,831

0.08%

$ 38,217,380

$ 10,083

0.10%



























































Investments (Tax Exempt) 23,460,432

190,195





27,138,446

177,809





23,292,663

223,691





24,057,819

152,583





23,815,369

151,564



Investments (Taxable) 153,582,906

942,173





113,180,210

610,101





103,971,494

479,280





91,675,593

516,202





90,609,147

510,714



Total Investments 177,043,338

1,132,368

2.54%

140,318,656

787,910

2.23%

127,264,157

702,971

2.22%

115,733,412

668,785

2.34%

114,424,516

662,278

2.30%



























































Total Loans 586,725,477

7,556,406

5.11%

602,948,952

$6,914,454

4.55%

622,826,541

$ 6,951,964

4.48%

607,880,043

$ 6,912,386

4.61%

569,936,960

5,931,405

4.14%



























































Earning Assets 855,227,658

8,724,682

4.05%

814,382,103

7,729,358

3.77%

814,938,898

7,670,105

3.78%

766,177,290

7,590,002

4.02%

722,578,856

6,603,766

3.64%



















































































































































































Assets $ 891,226,178









$ 847,472,317









$ 846,402,419









$ 794,829,492









$ 747,427,986



































































Liabilities

























































Interest Checking $ 88,172,651

38,893

0.18%

$ 36,659,322

12,240

0.13%

$ 34,272,772

10,907

0.13%

$ 32,270,173

15,629

0.20%

$ 39,206,072

15,165

0.15% Money Market 202,560,648

85,450

0.17%

189,055,851

80,347

0.17%

164,337,737

63,989

0.16%

148,969,677

62,497

0.17%

138,196,830

74,468

0.21% Savings 5,336,531

1,431

0.11%

4,147,591

1,170

0.11%

4,195,416

1,078

0.10%

3,301,845

814

0.10%

2,836,001

717

0.10% Time Deposits 187,240,613

345,016

0.73%

197,133,663

452,411

0.91%

197,180,571

507,023

1.03%

172,994,520

596,885

1.40%

175,514,471

737,430

1.67% Interest Bearing Deposits 483,310,443

470,790

0.38%

426,996,427

546,168

0.51%

399,986,496

582,997

0.58%

357,536,215

675,825

0.77%

355,753,374

827,780

0.93%



























































Borrowings $ 81,399,848

189,834

0.93%

$ 101,033,443

150,599

0.59%

$ 138,398,143

212,703

0.62%

$ 134,120,845

212,923

0.64%

$ 135,328,997

226,724

0.67%



























































Interest Bearing Liabilities 564,710,291

660,624

0.46%

528,029,870

696,767

0.52%

538,384,639

795,700

0.59%

491,657,060

888,748

0.73%

491,082,371

1,054,504

0.85%



























































Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 231,181,073









$ 226,514,808









$ 217,927,934









$ 215,148,589









$ 177,583,960



































































Cost of Funds







0.33%









0.37%









0.42%









0.51%









0.63%



























































Net Interest Margin1



$ 8,064,057

3.74%





$ 7,032,590

3.43%





$ 6,874,405

3.38%





$ 6,701,254

3.55%





$ 5,549,262

3.06% Shareholders Equity $ 82,994,140









$ 80,866,605









$ 77,178,196









$ 74,480,607









$ 71,511,341



































































1Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets













Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates















































(Unaudited)

















































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended











Twelve Months Ended









Twelve Months Ended









December 31, 2021

Income /





December 30, 2020

Income /







December 31, 2021

Income /





December 30, 2020

Income /





Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield



Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield Assets















































Cash $ 91,458,843

$ 35,908

0.16%

$ 38,217,380

$ 10,083

0.10%



$ 67,640,215

$ 86,903

0.13%

$ 38,093,605

$ 109,557

0.29%

















































Investments (Tax Exempt) 23,460,432

190,195





23,815,369

151,564







24,492,967

668,682





11,469,927

488,649



Investments (Taxable) 153,582,906

942,173





90,609,147

510,714







115,765,523

2,607,476





74,804,458

1,902,627



Total Investments 177,043,338

1,132,368

2.54%

114,424,516

662,278

2.30%



140,258,490

3,276,158

2.34%

86,274,385

2,391,276

2.77%

















































Total Loans 586,725,477

7,556,406

5.11%

569,936,960

5,931,405

4.14%



605,029,296

28,335,210

4.68%

435,139,660

22,133,688

4.35%

















































Earning Assets 855,227,658

8,724,682

4.05%

722,578,856

6,603,766

3.64%



812,928,001

31,698,271

3.90%

633,431,247

24,634,521

3.89%

















































Assets $ 891,226,178









$ 747,427,986











$ 845,256,803









$ 656,218,698

























































Liabilities















































Interest Checking $ 88,172,651

38,893

0.18%

$ 39,206,072

15,165

0.15%



$ 47,966,245

77,669

0.16%

$ 28,215,189

57,146

0.20% Money Market 202,560,648

85,450

0.17%

138,196,830

74,468

0.21%



176,412,939

292,283

0.17%

124,526,068

587,777

0.47% Savings 5,336,531

1,431

0.11%

2,836,001

717

0.10%



4,250,652

4,494

0.11%

2,703,310

3,279

0.12% Time Deposits 187,240,613

345,016

0.73%

175,514,471

737,430

1.67%



189,083,082

1,901,335

1.01%

183,086,149

3,590,396

1.96% Interest Bearing Deposits 483,310,443

470,790

0.38%

355,753,374

827,780

0.93%



417,712,918

2,275,781

0.54%

338,530,716

4,238,597

1.25%

















































Borrowings 81,399,848

189,834

0.93%

135,328,997

226,724

0.67%



113,558,822

766,060

0.67%

105,749,331

824,708

0.78%

















































Interest Bearing Liabilities 564,710,291

660,624

0.46%

491,082,371

1,054,504

0.85%



531,271,740

3,041,841

0.57%

444,280,048

5,063,305

1.14%

















































Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 231,181,073









$ 177,583,960











$ 222,747,496









$ 138,007,364

























































Cost of Funds







0.33%









0.63%











0.40%









0.87%

















































Net Interest Margin1



$ 8,064,057

3.74%





$ 5,549,262

3.06%







$ 28,656,431

3.53%





$ 19,571,217

3.09% Shareholders Equity $ 82,994,140









$ 71,511,341











$ 78,908,655









$ 67,908,517







ROAA 1.22%









1.28%











1.27%









1.12%







ROAE 13.11%









13.43%











13.60%









10.84%

























































1Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:









(Unaudited)





















Balance Sheet Ratios December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Loans held-for-investment to Deposits 85.85% 84.45% 96.14% 95.51% 100.35% Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)









Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.22% 1.35% 1.24% 1.26% 1.28% Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 13.11% 14.18% 13.65% 13.44% 13.43% Efficiency Ratio 62.62% 59.57% 62.38% 67.91% 67.52% Net Interest Margin1 3.74% 3.43% 3.38% 3.55% 3.06% Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.05% 3.77% 3.78% 4.02% 3.64% Yield on Securities 2.54% 2.23% 2.22% 2.34% 2.30% Yield on Loans 5.11% 4.55% 4.48% 4.61% 4.14% Cost of Funds 0.33% 0.37% 0.42% 0.51% 0.63% Noninterest income to Total Revenue 18.01% 27.15% 25.14% 31.46% 46.11% Per Share Data









Tangible Book Value $11.59 $11.14 $10.81 $10.35 $10.09 Share Price Data









Closing Price $13.37 $12.55 $11.98 $10.90 $9.10 Book Value Multiple 115% 113% 111% 105% 90% Common Stock Data









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,262,757 7,312,565 7,305,581 7,307,915 7,283,647 Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic 7,336,016 7,341,635 7,306,710 7,295,190 7,252,552 Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted 7,438,268 7,395,062 7,354,389 7,334,463 7,312,247 Capital Ratios









Tier 1 Leverage ratio 11.85% 10.47% 10.56% 10.95% 11.20% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 14.49% 12.73% 12.90% 12.88% 13.21% Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 14.49% 12.73% 12.90% 12.88% 13.21% Total Risk Based Capital ratio 15.42% 13.68% 13.86% 13.84% 14.21% Credit Quality









Net Charge-offs to Average Loans -0.02% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.48% 0.15% 0.15% 0.41% 0.58% Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 1.01% 0.10% 0.11% 0.28% 0.41% Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.48% 0.15% 0.15% 0.41% 0.58% Provision for Loan and Lease Losses $355,000 $229,000 $191,000 $64,000 $238,000 Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment 1.08% 1.05% 0.96% 0.92% 0.99% Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans) 1.14% 1.17% 1.15% 1.16% 1.21%











1Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets



