SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of KE Holdings Inc. - BEKE

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of KE Holdings Inc. ("KE Holdings" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEKE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether KE Holdings and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 16, 2021, Muddy Waters Research, a market analyst, released a report alleging multiple problems with KE Holdings. Muddy Waters stated, "We are short BEKE because we conclude [KE Holdings] is engaged in systemic fraud, by our estimate, inflating its new home sales GTV by over ~126% and its commission revenues by approximately ~77–96%. We found massive discrepancies between the transaction volumes, store count and agent count reported to investors and the transaction data from our multi-month data collection program from BEKE's platform. We corroborated these discrepancies by spot-checking our findings through primary due diligence on BEKE's stores, including field interviews and site visits."

On this news, KE Holdings' stock price fell $0.37 per share, or 1.98%, to close at $18.31 per share on December 16, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

