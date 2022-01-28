TOMORROW: Anchorage Families to Gather at First School Choice Week Celebration

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Several hundred Alaska parents and educators will celebrate learning options and Gov. Mike Dunleavy's proclamation of Jan. 23-29 as "Alaska School Choice Week" at a school choice celebration.

WHAT:

Alaska's inaugural school choice celebration

WHO:

Several hundred parents, students, teachers, and community leaders

Speakers including government and school leaders, parents, and students

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 29 , 1-3 p.m.

WHERE:

Anchorage Baptist Temple , 6401 E Northern Lights Blvd. #3312

This event is planned by the Alaskans for Choice in Education, along with the Alaska Policy Forum.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

