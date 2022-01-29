New Year and New Arrivals, the key to Chinese delicacy from Hao Ren Jia

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the approaching of the Chinese New Year, Hao Ren Jia brand will launch a series of small-sized hot pot bases and recipe-style seasonings covering handmade butter hot pot base, bobo chicken seasoning, soup pickled fish sauce seasoning, hawthorn clear-oil hot pot base, etc. The deliciousness continues into the alone time. With Hao Ren Jia, people can enjoy a good taste every moment.

(PRNewswire)

Hao Ren Jia, a leading brand in China's compound condiment industry, belongs to Sichuan Teway Food Group (Teway). Teway is one of the few listed companies in the industry and one of the top two condiment companies in China's Hurun Most Valuable China Brands 2020. It owns National Key Leading Enterprises in Agricultural Industrialization, China Well-known Trademarks, and other honorary titles, it is one of the drafting units of the national standard for hot pot base and chili sauce. Teway has been focusing on the design, research and development, production, sales and service of Chinese recipe seasonings, hot pot seasonings and other products. At present, its marketing network has covered more than 20 countries and regions around the world. It has always insisted on strict adherence to raw materials and has several patented technologies.

The bell rang, the calendar turned over, and a new year was ushered in. Regardless of the region, the New Year's theme is inseparable from family reunion, sumptuous food, and exciting activities. In China, there is nothing more important in the New Years' time than a family reunion to enjoy prepared delicacies, and hot pot can best carry the mood of this reunion.

The delicious gene of hot pot lies in the hot pot base. Whether it's vegetables, noodles, or meat, just one pot of Sichuan-style hot pot with all kinds of spicy, fragrant, and colorful flavors is enough to turn your beloved ingredients into worldly delicacies. The Hao Ren Jia brand has been focusing on Sichuan-style hot pot base ingredients for many years and has accurately mastered the ultimate delicious key to hot pot - mellow butter, fresh and spicy peppers, peppery peppers, thick bean paste, rich spices... multi-flavor integrated to create authentic Sichuan-style hot pot, makes every reunion moment is pleasant and happy, and the friendship stronger.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HRJGlobal

Amazon(US): https://www.amazon.com/Authentic-Chinese-seasoning-Haorenjia-szechuan/dp/B09MQB2ZLT/ref=sr_1_24?m=A21ZYX7HIRX2LU&marketplaceID=ATVPDKIKX0DER&qid=1640675797&s=merchant-items&sr=1-24

YAMI(US):

https://www.yamibuy.com/zh/p/hrj-seasoning-for-fish-with-sour-cabbage-300g/1148004211?scene=item_search.result&index=3&bu_type=search&module_name=input&content=haoren%20jia

Weee(US):

https://www.sayweee.com/zh/product/Hao-Ren-Jia-Hot-and-Spicy-Seasoning-Paste/50163

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sichuan Teway Food Group Co., Ltd