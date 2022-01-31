Camtek Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Release and Conference Call for February 10, 2022

Camtek Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Release and Conference Call for February 10, 2022

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (Nasdaq: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The Company will also host a video conference call on the same day via Zoom, starting at 9:00 am ET. Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Eisenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the Zoom call, please register prior to the call at the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2616354941841/WN_PWTlDx-7QHSWjTz3nEZq9g

Alternatively, use the link from Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com/investors/overview.

For those unable to participate, the call will be available for replay on Camtek's website some time following the call.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry.

Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end, and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing).

Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS and RF, serving the industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs and foundries.

Camtek's world-class sales and customer support infrastructure is organized around eight subsidiaries based in the US, Europe, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and Singapore.

This press release is available at www.camtek.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534463/Camtek_logo.jpg

CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel.: +972 4 604 8308

Mobile: +972 54 900 7100

moshee@camtek.com

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

Tel. (US): +1-212-378-8040

camtek@gkir.com

View original content:

SOURCE Camtek Ltd.