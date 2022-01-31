Darling Ingredients Vice President, Investor Relations, Sustainability and Global Communications Melissa Gaither to Retire; Suann Guthrie to Succeed Gaither

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced Melissa Gaither, Vice President, Investor Relations, Sustainability and Global Communications, will retire effective April 29 after more than 33 years of dedicated service. Suann Guthrie has been named to succeed Ms. Gaither, effective Jan. 31.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling Ingredients Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Melissa for her tireless dedication and many significant contributions to Darling over the years," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Darling Ingredients Inc. "We can all be proud of the work Melissa has done. Her strong commitment to investors, employees and customers have been instrumental in growing Darling's visibility as an industry leader."

Ms. Gaither began her career at Darling as a commodity trader in 1989. She served in a number of leadership roles including, Purchasing, Investor Relations, Sustainability and Global Communications.

Reporting to Stuewe, Ms. Guthrie will be responsible for leading Darling's investor relations and communications strategy as well as overseeing the company's commitment to sustainability.

Ms. Guthrie brings more than 20 years of leadership across strategy development, media and investor relations, public and government affairs, corporate communications, crisis management and ESG. She joins Darling most recently as a communications executive from the tech industry. She began her career at BNSF Railway, which spanned several communications roles. She then spent eight years at ExxonMobil where she was head of global public and government affairs for unconventional oil and gas development.

"Suann knows our industry and brings the ideal blend of experience having held senior roles in the transportation and energy sectors," Stuewe said. "She brings a wealth of experience to Darling that is well suited to advance our sustainability vision and communicate our story of global growth in the years ahead."

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com). The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

For More Information, contact:

Suann Guthrie

Vice President, Investor Relations, Sustainability and Global Communications

5601 N. MacArthur Blvd.

Irving, Texas 75038

Phone: 972-281-4823

Email: Suann.Guthrie@darlingii.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.