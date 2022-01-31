InventHelp Inventor Develops Quick Relief (WDH-2706)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was trapped on the interstate for two hours and I had to pee," said an inventor from Alexandria, Va. "This inspired me to develop a means to urinate when a bathroom was not readily available."

He developed the EMERGENCY WASTE CONTAINER to allow a person to urinate when a bathroom facility was not available to provide immediate relief without embarrassment. This invention could be readily available and easily accessible to prevent the pain and possible injuries from not urinating when needed. Additionally, it could save valuable time by eliminating the hassle of searching for or utilizing an unsanitary restroom. This invention would feature a mess-free, sanitary and compact design.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, DC sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-WDH-2706, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

