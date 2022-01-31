Onriva Delivers Reimagined Experience As Companies Get Back on the Road Latest marketplace enhancements ideal for the realities of post-pandemic business travel

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onriva, the next-generation travel marketplace platform that launched in September 2021, today announced significant product enhancements as it disrupts the 50-year-old status quo of the business travel experience.

Onriva logo (PRNewswire)

Onriva's patented technology, combined with unparalleled supplier participation, can identify the best rates and gather inventory from a vast array of sources. The recent enhancements include a soon-to-be released revolutionary new approach to corporate travel policy delivery as well as several strategic supplier partnerships that bring significant new benefits to customers.

These enhancements further support the needs of business travelers planning to get back on the road in early 2022 as Onriva's platform is built for an ideal experience of business travel that benefits both suppliers and consumers.

"The world has changed, and as a company we believe that our expectations of travel should too – which is why we're committed to building and becoming the 'one' true platform for business travel. The series of updates we've made to the Onriva marketplace over the last few months continue to bring our clients a completely reimagined travel planning and booking experience that leverages our patented AI travel algorithms and personalized customer care," said Vajid Jafri, Onriva Founder and CEO.

Partnering with more than 3,500 small and medium-sized companies that represent more than $3 billion in travel purchasing volume across a wide range of industries, Onriva is positioned to be a key player and influence to the industry at large as business travel comes back into the fold in 2022. This innovative tech-driven platform that can adapt and perform seamlessly is designed to make post-pandemic travel more purposeful and efficient for the individual traveler and businesses alike.

"Onriva brings a true marketplace of abundance to its customers," said Mike Remedios, Chief Technology Officer, who previously held positions as the chief technology officer for Lastminute.com, Expedia and eBay. "We believe that when suppliers can fully merchandise their offerings in a robust marketplace both customers and suppliers alike can benefit."

Expertise Behind the Scenes

With more than 25 years of experience in the travel industry, Founder and CEO Vajid Jafri saw the opportunity to create something truly innovative. With the launch of several successful travel and travel technology companies under his belt, Jafri turned idea into reality together with not only leaders from across the travel industry who knew and understood the current pain points but also those with deep innovation and AI technology platform expertise.

Travel industry veterans, George Corbin (Chief Operating Officer), who led the effort to take the Marriott e-commerce business to $14 billion in sales, Ben Parodi (Executive Vice President of Sales) who is a former American Express Global Business Travel and BCD Travel senior sales executive, and Mike McCormick (Executive Vice President of Business Development), former Global Business Travel Association executive director and Cendant senior leader, have all been integral to the company's success in securing customer support, supplier and partner buy-in from key industry players.

Guidance from the Board of Directors - whose members include former CEO and President of ARC, Mike Premo, who was just inducted into the Business Travel Hall of Fame, former Marriott head of global distribution Shafiq Khan; and Dan Charron, chairman of merchant global services for Fiserv's First Data – delivers exceptional strategic insight to team members, shareholders and partners alike.

Key Partnerships Make it Possible

A marketplace is only as good as the suppliers that participate in it and Onriva secured unprecedented supplier buy-in early on. As a one-stop-shop for business travel, Onriva boasts participation from the widest range of airline, hotel, ground supplier partners as well as selected travel agency, consortium and intermediary partners that all benefit from fully integrated participation in Onriva's only true travel marketplace.

To learn more about the Onriva travel marketplace visit Onriva.com

About Onriva

Onriva is a one-of-a-kind travel marketplace that brings together the entire business travel ecosystem. Launched in 2021, the company touts an impressive line-up of industry elite board members and executive leaders that have enabled the company to emerge onto the scene with more than 3,500 small and medium-sized companies onboard that represent more than $3 billion in travel purchasing volume.

