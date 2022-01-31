Quaker® Invites Fans to "Pregrain" Ahead of the Big Game with Quaker Oats 6-Pack Sweepstakes Win limited-edition game day prep pack to help start the morning and fuel up before kickoff

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to the Big Game is on, and fans are in for a great night – but Quaker, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, is getting ready for a big morning, inviting fans to crack open a hot one and "pregrain" before the Big Game with a bowl of Quaker Oats.

Limited-edition 6-pack of Quaker Oats for one hundred fans to enjoy before the Big Game. 6-pack not available for sale, fresh fruit added as a suggestion. (PRNewswire)

The Big Game is one of the largest grain consumption days of the year – grains by the glass, that is. But the real grain of all time is Quaker Oats – "A Super Trusted Superfood." So why not start your Sunday morning off with a bowl of Quaker oatmeal? To help you gear up for game day celebrations, Quaker created limited-edition 6-packs to help you fuel up ahead of the game. Each 6-pack is specially designed for game day, with six mini canisters that each hold a packet of delicious Quaker Instant Oats. It's a great way to score an easy victory in the kitchen and starting today, one hundred lucky fans will have the chance to win one of their own Quaker Oats 6-packs to enjoy with their squad before kickoff.

"At Quaker, we're here to get fans just as excited about their game day breakfast as they are about watching the Big Game, which is why we created oatmeal canisters specially designed with football viewing in mind," said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer for Quaker North America at PepsiCo. "Cracking open that iconic Quaker Oats canister gives fans the chance to have a nutritious, heart-healthy breakfast time option game day morning."

For 145 years, Quaker has helped people benefit from the taste, versatility and nutrition of whole grain oats. Needless to say, the brand has been around for all 56 Big Games and knows that pregraining is a great way to help start your morning. Quaker is also releasing a new :30 second light-hearted commercial bringing a fun twist to classic game day advertising traditions where grains are the star of the show.

To enter the Quaker Pregrain Sweepstakes, fans can head to Quaker's Instagram page, @Quaker, between January 31 and February 6 and comment tagging a friend they'd like to crack open a canister with on game day morning, using #QuakerPregrain and #Sweepstakes. One hundred lucky winners will be randomly selected during the week of February 7 and 6-pack prizes will be shipped to them ahead of the Big Game. See official rules here for complete details on how to enter. Sweepstakes closes at 11:59 p.m. EST on February 6, 2022. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 18 or older and a U.S. resident to enter the sweepstakes.

About The Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Quaker.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

