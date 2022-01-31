Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr Partner Cathleen M. Devlin Appointed Litigation Department Chair

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP announced today that Partner Cathleen M. Devlin has been named Chair of the Firm's Litigation Department. The Chair oversees the hiring, training, integration, support, development, promotion and retention of more than 200 litigators, guides the Department's strategic focus and initiatives, and manages the Department's daily operations. Ms. Devlin is the first woman to serve in this role at the Firm. As Chair of the Litigation Department, Ms. Devlin will continue her service as a member of the Firm's Executive Committee.

Ms. Devlin is a seasoned trial lawyer, negotiator and problem-solver, with over 25 years of experience handling high-stakes commercial contract and business tort matters and complex environmental disputes nationwide. She has earned a well-deserved reputation for being a tenacious advocate and for providing exceptional client service. Most recently, she was recognized by Benchmark Litigation as one of the top 250 women litigators across the country. Ms. Devlin has also been recognized by Benchmark as a Pennsylvania Litigation Star and has risen to prominence within the ABA's Litigation Section, having served as a Managing Director to the Chair and a Council Member. She is also a member of the International Association of Defense Counsel. Ms. Devlin's tenure at the Firm has included service as Litigation Department Vice-Chair, as Co-Chair of the Firm's Environmental Industry Group, as leader of the Firm's ESG Task Force, as liaison to the Firm's Women's Development Initiative, as firmwide Hiring Partner, and as Chair of the Attorney Evaluation Committee.

"Having been at Saul Ewing my entire career, I am incredibly honored to be embarking on this newest leadership adventure," said Ms. Devlin. "I'm so excited to take the reins, embrace the many opportunities created by the accelerating pace of change in the legal profession, work to set an example for our next generation of talented litigators, and help navigate our Department to continued success."

Newly-elected Managing Partner Jason St. John commented, "Cathy has a longstanding, exemplary track record of success in courtrooms across the country, and technical expertise that clients and colleagues rely upon in tackling the most challenging situations. Her transparent and inclusive leadership approach, and enthusiastic commitment to collaboration and innovation, will greatly benefit both our Litigation Department and the Firm. Cathy's compassionate, team-oriented and business-minded stewardship will lead our nationally-recognized Litigation practice to new and exciting heights."

Longtime colleague and Department Vice-Chair Amy Kline added, "Cathy brings a relatable, accessible perspective and style to her leadership, as well as an unwavering work ethic and dedication to excellence in lawyering. These traits make her exactly the right person to lead the Department in the professionally, personally and culturally tumultuous world we live in."

Ms. Devlin earned her B.A. in Behavioral Science, summa cum laude, from Drew University in Madison, New Jersey. She obtained her J.D., cum laude, from Villanova University School of Law, where she taught for several years as an adjunct professor of Trial Advocacy. She is an avid golfer, and enjoys competing in Women's Golf Association of Philadelphia events and counseling golf industry clients on golf course safety risks. She is also passionate about supporting National Parks conservation and animal rescue/adoption organizations.

