Shield T3 and the Discovery Partners Institute Announce Commercialization of COVID-19 Wastewater Monitoring T3 to provide services to other states, counties

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield T3 and the Discovery Partners Institute (DPI) today announced a new service to state and local governments outside of Illinois: Testing COVID-19 and its variants in sewage.

We are in a phase in the pandemic where many people are not tested because they self-treat at home or are asymptomatic.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is detectable in human waste nearly from the onset of infection, while symptoms may not appear for three to five days. Thus, monitoring wastewater for the virus provides public health officials with early warnings of a potential outbreak.

DPI has been monitoring COVID-19 in sewers or at wastewater treatment plants statewide under two separate government grants.

Shield T3 , a for-profit organization founded by the University of Illinois System, is providing more than 1 million saliva-based COVID-19 tests per quarter in the United States. It operates seven labs and plans to open two more in response to increased demand.

This is Shield T3's first service offering outside of its saliva-based test.

"Wastewater testing complements individual saliva-based testing by enabling cities, campuses, or facilities such as congregate living facilities to monitor an entire community," said David Clark, CEO of Shield T3. "This is particularly important because we have entered a phase in the pandemic where many people are not tested because they self-treat at home or are asymptomatic."

Wastewater monitoring involves taking 1.7-ounce (50ml) samples twice weekly and shipping these overnight for laboratory analysis to University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) Assoc. Professor Rachel Poretsky's lab.

This new service builds on the successes of DPI's wastewater-based epidemiology team , a multi-institutional interdisciplinary science team that was awarded DPI seed funding in 2020 . Poretsky leads the team, which includes experts from DPI, UIC, Northwestern, and Argonne National Laboratory. (Photos and b-roll of Poretsky in her lab are here .)

"We are very much looking forward to building early warning systems for cities and states nationwide," Clark said. "We've proven we can do it in Illinois, and now we want to take that expertise to other parts of the nation that need it."

About DPI

The Discovery Partners Institute's ambition is to propel Chicago into a pre-eminent and inclusive tech economy over the next decade. Led by the University of Illinois System in partnership with top research universities, it does three things: tech talent development, applied R&D and business building. DPI prepares diverse students and workers to step into high-demand tech jobs. It also builds research teams and matches them with new funding. With state investment and a new innovation district in development, DPI has the resources to attract, develop and leverage the most ambitious people and companies the region has to offer — and keep them here.

