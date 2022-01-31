An all-in-one skid package for the commercial sector that boosts an annual operating COP in excess of ten.

SunEarth Unveils Scalable Solar Series Heat Pump Water Heater at AHR EXPO! An all-in-one skid package for the commercial sector that boosts an annual operating COP in excess of ten.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunEarth, Inc. of Fontana, Ca has partnered with Nyle Water Heating Systems of Brewer, Maine to bring a scalable solar water series heat pump water heater to the multi-family/commercial sector.

Heat pumps are well known for being an eco-friendly way to provide heating and cool. Used in a commercial context, they not only save energy costs, but can contribute to reducing a company's carbon footprint while opening new business opportunities. Leveraging solar water heating and heat pump efficiencies allow SunEarth's scalable Solar Series Heat Pump Water Heater to provide up to a 90% reduction in system operation cost over historical water heating solutions.

Adam Chrisman, SunEarth President notes "Air to water heat pumps are at their basis an indirect solar water heater utilizing solar energy stored in ambient air to reduce the electrical energy required to meet the load conditions. Combining this incredible technology from the experts at Nyle Water Heating with direct solar heating allows a solar water heating system to provide hot water no matter the forecast with tremendous efficiency."

Ryan Hamilton, Nyle Water Heating Systems President states "We are so excited about this partnership with SunEarth, it's really a dream come true. What makes this partnership so powerful is that we have two well-established companies, each in respective segments coming together to create a mold-busting, industry first for residential, commercial, and multifamily water heating. Factory integration of heat pump water heaters with modern solar-thermal technology is an ideal combination, and what we're doing is integrating these technologies with a combined 88-years of experience between the companies to bear a segment-shifting solution which offers eye-popping efficiencies and cost-benefits for owners."

About SunEarth

SunEarth is one of the most experienced solar thermal manufacturers in the world. Since 1978, SunEarth has designed and built industry-leading solar hot water collectors, components, and packaged systems. Every SunEarth product is constructed to exacting standards with the world's harshest climates and environmental conditions in mind.

Our commitment to performance, durability, and innovation is unparalleled – SunEarth is a global leader in renewable energy technology, offering more ICC-SRCC certified system options than anyone else in the world.

SunEarth believes in helping the environment through eco-friendly sustainability initiatives, recycling, energy conservation and green practices.

Working with others, we aspire to reshape the way we work to achieve significant and lasting improvement in environmental and social outcomes, in a way that also improves our business. Our approach accelerates us towards our three aspirational goals: to create minimal waste, operate with 100% renewable energy and supply products that sustain our planets finite resources and the environment. We are using our strengths to not only further work in our own operations, but to also help create a more sustainable value chain.

Since our founding in 1978, a core precept of our mission has been to actively participate in the task of reducing America's dangerous dependence on polluting fossil fuels.

