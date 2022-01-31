TradeStation Securities Announces New Promotion Cutting Per-Contract Fees for Futures Products in Half for a Limited Time New qualifying futures customers, who open an account before April 30, will get a price reduction on futures contracts moving forward.

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Securities, Inc. an award-winning*, self-clearing online brokerage for trading stocks, ETFs, options and futures, is launching a new pricing promotion that cuts futures per-contract fees in half for all new non-institutional customers who open a TradeStation Securities account between now and April 30, 2022 and use offer code: FUTRAFZT. Customers who open their futures account during the promotional period will qualify for a 50% reduction of futures per-contract brokerage fees.**

TradeStation Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/TradeStation Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We continuously strive to offer our customers a quality experience, and that includes competitive pricing," said John Bartleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TradeStation Group, Inc. "We're excited for new customers, from advanced futures traders to beginners, to experience the technology, education and multi-asset classes TradeStation Securities offers, while taking advantage of our futures price promotion with no account minimums."

TradeStation has for decades offered advanced tools and technologies to traders. Beyond competitive pricing, new futures customers will gain access to TradeStation's powerful trading and analysis platform, free market data, experienced customer support, trade-desk specialists and educational resources including the complimentary eBook "Futures Trading Demystified."

TradeStation offers investors over 350 futures and futures options products, including various indexes, currencies, interest rates, metals, energies and more. Continuously adding to its futures products, TradeStation began supporting several micro products over the past 12 months: Micro Ether, Micro Treasury Yield, Micro WTI Crude Oil and Micro Bitcoin.

Trading futures offers a variety of advantages for anyone looking to diversify their portfolio and capitalize on the ever-changing world economy. With futures, traders can trade in extended-hours trading sessions, increased leverage, and access some highly liquid futures markets.

To open an account or to speak with an account executive, visit TradeStation.com or call 954-652-7677 or 800-770-4049.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

TradeStation has, for decades, provided innovative fintech decision-support analysis and order placement tools that support self-directed traders and investors in their journeys to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, Web and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM), and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC. IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA'S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS OR MARKETS. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter and similar registrations and licenses. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is not subject to NFA's regulatory oversight and examinations.

**Promotional rates on futures products: (1) micro futures: $0 commission + $0.25 per contract, per side and (2) futures: $0 commission + $0.75 per contract per side ("Promo Rates"). Promo Rates are not applicable to any futures products bought or sold on the FuturesPlus platform. Only Entity (non-Institutional), IRAs, Individual or Joint futures accounts are eligible for Promo Rates. To qualify for Promo Rates, you must be a customer who does not have an existing futures account, opens a futures account with TradeStation Securities, Inc. by April 31, 2022, and enters promotion code FUTRAFZT on your new account application. Your account will be considered and approved or disapproved based on all relevant factors, including your financial situation and trading experience. Additional restrictions may apply. Prices, fees, and costs are subject to change. This promotion may not be transferred to any other individual and has no monetary value that may be redeemed. The offer cannot be used in combination with another offer unless expressly stated. Service fees, Exchange Fees, Clearing Fees and NFA Fees (as applicable), market data fees, premium service fees and other fees and charges may apply. Please visit service fees section for more information. TradeStation reserves the right to terminate this offer or change the terms and conditions at any time. No offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities, securities derivative or futures products or account types of any kind, or any type of trading or investment advice, recommendation or strategy, is made, given or in any manner endorsed by any TradeStation affiliate and the information made available on this Website is not an offer or solicitation of any kind in any jurisdiction where any TradeStation affiliate is not authorized to do business.

Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures, or digital assets); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose. Before trading any asset class, first read the relevant risk disclosure statements on the Important Documents page, found here: www.tradestation.com/important-information.

* Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TradeStation Group, Inc.