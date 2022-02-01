Anthony Bernard joins Pegasus as COO

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus, the leading employee-owned facility solutions company, has welcomed Anthony Barnard as Chief Operating Officer. As COO, Bernard will be responsible for operations and business development for Pegasus regionally and nationally.

A skilled people developer, Bernard will be responsible for attracting the best industry talent and maintaining Pegasus's position as the best place to work and outsource facility solutions.

"Anthony is an exemplary leader with deep industry knowledge," said Jeff Becker, Chief Executive Officer of Pegasus. "His background and experience will be a tremendous asset to our customers and our people, and I cannot wait to work alongside him as we continue the long-term growth and development of our business."

Bernard is an accomplished Operations Executive with a successful history in working within aviation, retail service, parking & transportation, and facilities sectors. He has extensive experience in operations management, leadership development, organizational restructuring, and scaling vertical business units both nationally and globally. Bernard is also an avid diversity and inclusion champion that prioritizes making inclusion an everyday reality.

"I am very excited to join the Pegasus team," said Bernard. "In a competitive industry such as ours, what sets Pegasus apart is their employee-ownership culture in every sense of the word, which has a tremendous impact on dedication and ultimately a positive customer experience. Pegasus provides tangible financial benefits to its employee owners and allows ideas and talents to rise higher. My priority is to create a positive, lasting impact on the growth trajectory of Pegasus and inspire an empowered and inclusive culture."

About Pegasus:

Pegasus leads the way in comprehensive cleaning and maintenance solutions. We leverage cutting-edge technology to create and maintain clean, healthy, and safe indoor environments for commercial, industrial, and manufacturing facilities.

Pegasus was named by Inc. Magazine as one of the "Fastest Growing Private Companies in America in 2000" and "Best Places To Work in 2021". Pegasus is an ESOP (employee-owned) company and certified by Green Seal, LEED, HubZone, and ISO 9001:2015.

