Beneva Selects Vitech's V3locity To Power Group Insurance Activities

NEW YORK and QUEBEC CITY, QC, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group today announced that Beneva has selected V3locity, Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics solution, as its new integrated administration platform to drive greater market expansion. Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada.

Beneva will use V3locity's onboarding, policy administration, billing, and digital self-service (for employees, plan sponsors, and advisors) applications. Beneva will be able to support its growth with an efficient ecosystem, as it offers its products to service the needs of the Canadian market.

"V3locity will be instrumental in strengthening our operational capacity, allowing us to grow our group insurance business across Canada," said Eric Trudel, Executive Vice-President and Lead, Group Insurance, at Beneva. "We strongly believe that our partnership with Vitech will help us enhance our digital services offering and accelerate our ecosystem integration, providing solutions of unmatched simplicity for our clients."

V3locity is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. It marries core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

"We are delighted that Beneva has chosen V3locity as its core group insurance platform for the future," said Gary Sherne, Vitech's President of Insurance. "We look forward to providing Beneva with a competitive edge as it expands its geographical footprint and pursues its ambitious goals in the evolving insurance industry."

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our Insurance, Retirement, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,600 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $25 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is in Quebec City. For more information, please consult beneva.ca.

Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

