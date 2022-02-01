BIO-TECHNE RELEASES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2022 RESULTS

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Second Quarter FY2022 Snapshot

Second quarter organic revenue increased by 17% (20% reported) to $269.3 million and 19% (23% reported) in the first half of fiscal 2022 to $527.0 million .

Sustained operational excellence in Protein Sciences which achieved 19% organic growth (19% reported) in the second fiscal quarter, including a 27% increase in ProteinSimple branded analytical solutions and over 180% growth in GMP Proteins.

Adjusted operating income increased 18% (22% reported) when compared to the prior year to $102.8 million , resulting in an adjusted operating margin of 38.3%.

Strengthened Cell & Gene Therapy workflow offering with future Wilson Wolf purchase agreement, the manufacturer of G-Rex branded bioreactor vessels which complement our GMP Proteins in creating high quality immune cells.

GAAP EPS was $1.94 versus $1.15 one year ago. Delivered record adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 versus $1.62 one year ago.

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted earnings, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted tax rate, organic growth, and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading "Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

"Our second quarter continued where our first quarter left off, with the Bio-Techne team delivering strong growth on an even more challenging year-over-year comparison," said Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "We are extremely proud of achieving 17% organic growth for the quarter and see continued momentum in the business, especially in our biopharma end-markets."

Kummeth added, "Our teams continue to innovate and execute in amazing ways which is contributing to our ever-improving bottom line, with our adjusted operating margin now over 38%. This quarter marks the first time in our 44-year history where we have achieved over $1 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue. The Wilson Wolf future investment and acquisition agreement we signed in December has the potential to further extend our 2026 revenue target beyond $2 billion and positions our Cell and Gene Therapy workflow with the strongest global footprint in this exploding new market."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022

Revenue

Net sales for the second quarter increased 20% to $269.3 million. Organic growth was 17% compared to the prior year, with acquisitions contributing 3% to revenue growth and foreign currency exchange having an immaterial impact.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP EPS was $1.94 per diluted share, versus $1.15 in the same quarter last year. GAAP EPS was favorably impacted by a non-recurring gain of approximately $28.4 million on our ChemoCentryx investment. GAAP operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 22.3% to $62.3 million, compared to $51.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP operating margin was 23.2%, compared to 22.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP operating margin compared to prior year was positively impacted by volume leverage.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS increased to $1.88 per diluted share, versus $1.62 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 16%. Adjusted EPS increased primarily due to revenue growth. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 18% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted operating margin was 38.3%, compared to 38.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted operating margin compared to the prior year was unfavorably impacted by acquisitions and strategic investments to support future growth, which were partially offset by volume leverage.

Segment Results

Management uses adjusted operating results to monitor and evaluate performance of the Company's business segments, as highlighted below.

Protein Sciences Segment

The Company's Protein Sciences segment is one of the world's leading suppliers of specialized proteins such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and reagents, to the biotechnology and academic research communities. Additionally, the segment provides an array of platforms useful in various areas of protein analysis. Protein Sciences segment's second quarter fiscal 2022 net sales were $205.0 million, an increase of 19% from $172.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Organic growth for the segment was 19%, with foreign currency exchange having an immaterial impact on revenue. Protein Sciences segment's operating margin was 45.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 46.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The segment's operating margin compared to the prior year was negatively impacted by strategic investments to support future growth.

Diagnostics and Genomics Segment

The Company's Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, immunoassays and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment also develops and provides in situ hybridization products as well as exosome-based diagnostics for various pathologies, including prostate cancer. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment's second quarter fiscal 2022 net sales were $64.5 million, an increase of 23% from $52.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Organic growth for the segment was 7%, with acquisitions contributing 16% to revenue growth and foreign currency exchange having an immaterial impact. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment's operating margin was 16.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 15.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The segment's operating margin was favorably impacted by volume leverage and product mix, which were partially offset by additional investments made in the business to support future growth.

Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include:

Organic growth

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

Adjusted earnings

Adjusted tax rate

Adjusted gross margin

Adjusted operating income

Adjusted operating margin

We provide these measures as additional information regarding our operating results. We use these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions, including with respect to incentive compensation. We believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency with respect to our results of operations and that these measures are useful for period-to-period comparison of results.

Our non-GAAP financial measure of organic growth represents revenue growth excluding revenue from acquisitions within the preceding 12 months, the impact of foreign currency, as well as the impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries. Excluding these measures provides more useful period-to-period comparison of revenue results as it excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, which can vary significantly from period to period, and revenue from acquisitions that would not be included in the comparable prior period. Revenues from partially owned subsidiaries consolidated in our financial statements are also excluded from our organic revenue calculation, as those revenues are not fully attributable to the Company. Revenue from partially owned subsidiaries was $0.5 million and $0.9 million for the quarter and six months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

Our non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, exclude stock-based compensation, the costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory, amortization of acquisition intangibles, acquisition related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and other non-recurring items including non-recurring costs, goodwill and long-lived asset impairments, and gains. Stock-based compensation is excluded from non-GAAP adjusted net earnings because of the nature of this charge, specifically the varying available valuation methodologies, subjection assumptions, variety of award types, and unpredictability of amount and timing of employer related tax obligations. The Company excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments, including costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory and acquisition-related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value contingent consideration, and other non-recurring items including gains or losses on legal settlements, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges, and one-time assessments from this measure because they occur as a result of specific events, and are not reflective of our internal investments, the costs of developing, producing, supporting and selling our products, and the other ongoing costs to support our operating structure. Additionally, these amounts can vary significantly from period to period based on current activity. The Company also excludes revenue and expense attributable to partially owned consolidated subsidiaries in the calculation of our non-GAAP financial measures as the revenues and expenses are not fully attributable to the Company.

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, also excludes stock-based compensation expense, which is inclusive of the employer portion of payroll taxes on those stock awards, restructuring, impairments of equity method investments, gain and losses from investments, and certain adjustments to income tax expense. Impairments of equity investments are excluded as they are not part of our day-to-day operating decisions. Additionally, gains and losses from other investments that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability are excluded. Costs related to restructuring activities, including reducing overhead and consolidating facilities, are excluded because we believe they are not indicative of our normal operating costs. The Company independently calculates a non-GAAP adjusted tax rate to be applied to the identified non-GAAP adjustments considering the impact of discrete items on these adjustments and the jurisdictional mix of the adjustments. In addition, the tax impact of other discrete and non-recurring charges which impact our reported GAAP tax rate are adjusted from net earnings. We believe these tax items can significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results and not necessarily reflect costs and/or income associated with historical trends and future results.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided with the financial statements attached to this press release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Our press releases may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the actual results of operations. The following important factors, among others, have affected and, in the future, could affect the Company's actual results: the effect of new branding and marketing initiatives, the integration of new businesses and leadership, the introduction and acceptance of new products, the funding and focus of the types of research by the Company's customers, the impact of the growing number of producers of biotechnology research products and related price competition, general economic conditions, customer site closures or supply chain issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations, and the costs and results of research and product development efforts of the Company and of companies in which the Company has invested or with which it has formed strategic relationships.

For additional information concerning such factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases due to new information or future events. Investors are cautioned not to place undue emphasis on these statements.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $931 million in net sales in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 2,700 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





12/31/21



12/31/20



12/31/21



12/31/20

Net sales

$ 269,276



$ 224,253



$ 526,995



$ 428,452

Cost of sales



85,585





73,353





172,307





139,821

Gross margin



183,691





150,900





354,688





288,631

Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative



100,693





83,116





186,868





155,714

Research and development



20,650





16,789





42,250





32,830

Total operating expenses



121,343





99,905





229,118





188,544

Operating income



62,348





50,995





125,570





100,087

Other income (expense)



23,831





5,373





27,992





(4,381)

Earnings before income taxes



86,179





56,368





153,562





95,706

Income taxes



14,120





10,224





12,522





16,168

Net earnings, including noncontrolling interest

$ 72,059



$ 46,144



$ 141,040



$ 79,538

Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest



(8,114)





(130)





(8,748)





(130)

Net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne



80,173





46,274





149,788





79,668

Earnings per share:































Basic

$ 2.04



$ 1.20



$ 3.82



$ 2.06

Diluted

$ 1.94



$ 1.15



$ 3.64



$ 1.98

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



39,310





38,691





39,202





38,614

Diluted



41,207





40,257





41,159





40,135



BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

ASSETS

12/31/21



6/30/21

Cash and equivalents

$ 211,845



$ 199,091

Short-term available-for-sale investments



67,135





32,463

Accounts receivable, net



152,896





145,385

Inventories



121,858





116,748

Other current assets



36,496





16,919

Total current assets



590,230





510,606



















Property and equipment, net



211,814





207,907

Right of use asset



64,293





73,834

Goodwill and intangible assets, net



1,401,403





1,459,035

Other assets



37,106





11,575

Total assets

$ 2,304,846



$ 2,262,957



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 89,668



$ 95,960

Contract liabilities



19,081





18,995

Income taxes payable



14,284





5,336

Contingent consideration payable



2,000





4,000

Operating lease liabilities – current



11,809





11,602

Current portion of long-term debt obligations



12,500





12,500

Other current liabilities



5,467





3,891

Total current liabilities



154,809





152,284



















Deferred income taxes



101,423





93,125

Long-term debt obligations



269,618





328,827

Operating lease liabilities



57,718





67,625

Long-term contingent consideration payable



7,000





25,400

Other long-term liabilities



11,747





24,462

Stockholders' equity



1,702,531





1,571,234

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,304,846



$ 2,262,957



BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





12/31/21



12/31/20



12/31/21



12/31/20

Gross margin percentage – GAAP



68.2 %



67.3 %



67.3 %



67.4 % Identified adjustments:































Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



0.0 %



0.0 %



0.3 %



0.0 % Amortization of intangibles



3.8 %



3.9 %



3.9 %



4.0 % Stock compensation expense - COGS



0.2 %



0.3 %



0.1 %



0.3 % Impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries(1)



0.1 %



0.0 %



0.2 %



0.0 % Gross margin percentage - Adjusted



72.3 %



71.5 %



71.8 %



71.7 %



(1)Adjusted gross margin percentages for the second quarter and full year of fiscal 2021 have been updated for comparability to fiscal 2022 for the inclusion of the impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries on the Company's adjusted gross margin percentage.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN PERCENTAGE (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





12/31/21



12/31/20



12/31/21



12/31/20

Operating margin percentage – GAAP



23.2 %



22.7 %



23.8 %



23.4 % Identified adjustments:































Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



0.0 %



0.0 %



0.3 %



0.0 % Amortization of intangibles



6.8 %



6.8 %



7.0 %



7.1 % Acquisition related expenses



(4.9) %



2.0 %



(2.9) %



1.1 % Eminence impairment



7.0 %



- %



3.6 %



- % Stock-based compensation



5.5 %



7.2 %



5.4 %



6.9 % Restructuring costs



0.3 %



0.0 %



0.4 %



0.0 % Impact of partially owned subsidiaries(1)



0.4 %



0.1 %



0.4 %



0.0 % Operating margin percentage - Adjusted



38.3 %



38.8 %



38.0 %



38.5 %



(1)Adjusted operating margin percentages for the second quarter and full year of fiscal 2021 have been updated for comparability to fiscal 2022 for the inclusion of the impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries on the Company's adjusted operating margin percentage.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION NON-GAAP ADJUSTED CONOLIDATED NET EARNINGS and EARNINGS per SHARE (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





12/31/21



12/31/20



12/31/21



12/31/20

Net earnings before taxes– GAAP

$ 86,179



$ 56,368



$ 153,562



$ 95,706

Identified adjustments attributable to Bio-Techne:































Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



84





23





1,596





23

Amortization of intangibles



18,380





15,027





36,769





30,528

Acquisition related expenses



(13,168)





4,514





(15,430)





4,746

Eminence impairment



18,715





-





18,715





-

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



14,815





16,225





28,675





29,558

Restructuring costs



743





142





1,928





142

Investment (gain) loss and other



(28,395)





(10,197)





(34,630)





(5,846)

Impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries(1)



1,004





207





2,567





207

Net earnings before taxes- Adjusted(1)

$ 98,357



$ 82,309



$ 193,752



$ 155,064



































Non-GAAP tax rate



21.4 %



20.6 %



21.2 %



20.6 % Non-GAAP tax expense



21,048





16,956





41,076





31,969

Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne(1)

$ 77,309



$ 65,353



$ 152,676



$ 123,095

Earnings per share - diluted – Adjusted(1)

$ 1.88



$ 1.62



$ 3.71



$ 3.07



































(1)Adjusted consolidated net earnings and earnings per share for the second quarter and full year of fiscal 2021 have been updated for comparability to fiscal 2022

for the inclusion of the impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries on the Company's adjusted consolidated net earnings.









































BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION NON-GAAP adjusted tax rate (In percentages) (Unaudited)





QUARTER



SIX MONTHS





ENDED



ENDED





12/31/21



12/31/20



12/31/21



12/31/20

GAAP effective tax rate

16.4 %

18.1 %

8.2 %

16.9 % Discrete items



7.5





6.5





16.4





8.2

Annual forecast update



0.7





0.5





-





-

Long-term GAAP tax rate



24.6 %



25.1 %



24.6 %



25.1 %

































Rate impact items































Stock based compensation



(1.7)





(4.2)





(1.9)





(4.2)

Other



(1.5)





(0.3)





(1.5)





(0.3)

Total rate impact items



(3.2)





(4.5) %



(3.4)





(4.5) %

































Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate(1)

21.4 %



20.6 %



21.2 %



20.6 %



(1)In our second quarter results of fiscal year 2021, the Company re-casted our first quarter results using the Non-GAAP tax rate for the first six months of fiscal 2021, which normalized the tax rate impact on adjusted earnings resulting from return to growth patterns seen prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION SEGMENT REVENUE (In thousands) (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





12/31/21



12/31/20



12/31/21



12/31/20

Protein Sciences segment revenue

$ 204,971



$ 172,179



$ 402,156



$ 326,625

Diagnostics and Genomics segment revenue



64,527





52,469





125,512





102,595

Intersegment revenue



(222)





(395)





(673)





(768)

Consolidated revenue

$ 269,276



$ 224,253



$ 526,995



$ 428,452



BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





12/31/21



12/31/20



12/31/21



12/31/20

Protein Sciences segment operating income(1)

$ 93,281



$ 80,453



$ 183,381



$ 150,803

Diagnostics and Genomics segment operating income



10,880





8,107





18,344





16,781

Segment operating income



104,161





88,560





201,725





167,584

Corporate general, selling, and administrative



(1,334)





(1,520)





(1,524)





(2,482)

Adjusted operating income



102,827





87,040





200,201





165,102

Cost recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



(84)





(23)





(1,595)





(23)

Amortization of intangibles



(18,380)





(15,027)





(36,769)





(30,528)

Acquisition related expenses



13,262





(4,421)





15,618





(4,558)

Eminence impairment



(18,715)





-





(18,715)





-

Impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries(1)



(1,004)





(207)





(2,567)





(207)

Stock-based compensation



(14,815)





(16,225)





(28,675)





(29,557)

Restructuring costs



(743)





(142)





(1,928)





(142)

Operating income

$ 62,348



$ 50,995



$ 125,570



$ 100,087





(1)Adjusted operating income for the second quarter and full year of fiscal 2021 have been updated for comparability to fiscal 2022 for the inclusion of the impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries on the Company's adjusted operating income.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONDENSED CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited)





SIX MONTHS ENDED





12/31/21



12/31/20

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net earnings

$ 141,040



$ 79,538

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities















Depreciation and amortization



49,836





41,972

Costs recognized on sale of acquired inventory



1,596





23

Deferred income taxes



7,233





216

Stock-based compensation expense



25,706





28,531

Fair value adjustment to available for sale investments



(33,672)





(6,356)

Contingent consideration payments - operating



(3,300)





(155)

Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration payable



(16,400)





4,600

Asset impairment restructuring



546





-

Eminence impairment



18,715





-

Other operating activities



(41,873)





6,909

Net cash provided by operating activities



149,427





155,278



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Additions to property and equipment



(16,238)





(22,383)

Investment of forward purchase contract



(25,000)





-

Other investing activities



(1,050)





5,641

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(42,288)





(16,742)





































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Cash dividends



(25,069)





(24,728)

Proceeds from stock option exercises



56,500





32,337

Long-term debt activity, net



(59,250)





(125,250)

Contingent consideration payments - financing



(700)





-

Share repurchases



(41,294)





-

Other financing activity



(23,247)





(7,371)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(93,060)





(125,012)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(1,325)





5,377

Net increase (decrease)in cash and cash equivalents



12,754





18,901

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



199,091





146,625

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 211,845



$ 165,526



