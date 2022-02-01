GGRM Law Firm Names Dr. James Anthony Chief Medical Officer

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GGRM Law Firm, Nevada's largest and oldest workers' compensation law firm, announced today that Dr. James Anthony, DO, JD, MBA, has joined the firm as Chief Medical Officer.

GGRM Law Firm Logo (PRNewswire)

"Achieving our vision of being Nevada's premier injury law firm takes more than just saying the words," said Jason Mills, GGRM Strategic Development Partner. "It means building a firm that provides our clients with a true advantage when pursuing a workers' compensation or personal injury claim. Not only is Dr. Anthony an experienced clinician and teacher, he is one of the most respected Permanent Partial Disability (PPD) rating doctors in the state."

As an approved Treating Panel Physician for the state of Nevada, Dr. Anthony has assessed and rated thousands of workers' compensation claims. In his new position as GGRM Chief Medical Officer, he will assist GGRM clients in preparing for PPD examinations and train the firm's attorneys on certain nuances and aspects to the 5th edition AMA Guide to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment, which provides a reliable, repeatable measurement framework for assessing permanent impairment and has been the trusted gold standard for physicians, patients, and the legal and regulatory communities in Nevada for the last 20 years.

"While it's fairly common for workers' compensation and personal injury law firms to consult with medical professionals, we know of no other law firm with a physician on staff, much less a physician that also has a law degree," said GGRM Managing Partner Toby Yurek. "With his outstanding medical experience and legal expertise, Dr. Anthony is uniquely qualified to help both our clients and our attorneys navigate medical issues so nothing is missed in pursuing a personal injury or workers' comp claim."

Dr. Anthony received his B.S. and D.O. degrees from Ohio University, as well as a J.D. from Florida State University and an MBA from the University of Tennessee. He completed his internship at Riverside Hospital in Trenton, Michigan, and his residency in family medicine at Case Western Reserve University/Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital/Metro Health in Cleveland, Ohio. Following three years of post-graduate training, Dr. Anthony moved to Florida and practiced there until relocating to Nevada in 1996. Dr. Anthony is board certified in family medicine and has been since 1988.

Prior to joining GGRM, Dr. Anthony was Program Director for the Graduate Medical Education program at Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, where he obtained Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) status for their family medicine program.

"Understanding the underlying medical issues is paramount to a successful legal claim," said Dr. Anthony. "After practicing and teaching medicine for more than 36 years, I wanted to do something different and feel that incorporating my knowledge and experience to make the law work for GGRM's clients is an interesting approach to taking care of patients in an entirely new way."

Founded in 1970, GGRM Law Firm is Nevada's premier personal injury and workers' compensation law firm with a special focus on helping first responders. GGRM Law Firm has offices in Las Vegas and Reno. For more information, visit ggrmlawfirm.com.

Contact:

Kevin Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer

GGRM Law Firm

702-384-1616

kjohnson@ggrmlawfirm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GGRM Law Firm