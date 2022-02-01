loanDepot announces year-end and fourth quarter 2021 financial results

Successfully concludes its first year as a public company with a nationally-recognized and growing brand, increased diversification, and continued growth in market share during a year of changing market conditions

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI), (together with its subsidiaries, "loanDepot" or the "Company"), the innovative consumer lending and real estate services provider that is using its proprietary mello® technology to deliver best-in-class experiences to its customers, today announced results for year-end and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"2021 demonstrated the success of our strategy, successfully increasing market share during a period of changing market conditions," said loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh. "Our industry is a cyclical one, and the market conditions we face today have been faced before by loanDepot's experienced leadership team, the members of which have collectively navigated many housing and interest rate cycles over the last 35 years. Our business was purpose-built with periods of pressure in mind. Our proprietary tech stack, our intentionally diverse mix of channels and our sophisticated performance marketing machine mean we control our lead flow, our customer contact strategy and the point of loan origination. This is a critical competitive advantage, enabling us to pivot and adjust our production as market trends demand.

"Conditions like those we enjoyed in 2020 are when loanDepot drives revenue, but the conditions we expect in 2022 present an incredible opportunity for us to capture market share. We are well positioned to demonstrate the long-term value of loanDepot by remaining focused on our strategic priorities while seizing market share from competitors that are less capable of withstanding these challenging conditions.

"We are doing the necessary work to ensure our operations appropriately reflect these changing market dynamics. But we will continue to invest in technology to drive operational efficiencies, invest in our in-house servicing platform, and grow our in-market retail mortgage origination capabilities. We have all the necessary tools to seize market share even as total origination volume falls. We believe this will pay dividends when the market returns, as we will be poised to start the next cycle in a dominant competitive position.

Hsieh concluded, "The results of 2021 are only a preview of what's to come as we leverage our brand, develop and apply innovative technology solutions, drive down costs and add more products and services to help our customers successfully navigate one of the most important financial transactions of their lives. We remain focused on our long-term strategy and vision to become the most trusted homeowner fulfillment company in the world. loanDepot represents an incredible value, and we are confident we will continue to increase our market share, serve our customers, employees, shareholders and communities while outperforming in the long term."

Current Market Conditions:

Higher interest rates resulting in lower refinance transaction volumes.

Continuing strong demand for purchase transactions, which is somewhat adversely impacted by supply constraints on new and resale housing and seasonal slowdown in buying activity.

Increasing homeowner equity supports strong demand for cash-out refinance volume.

Decreasing number of borrowers experiencing distress, with lower delinquencies and fewer borrowers in forbearance.

Sharper focus on industry consolidation, driven partly by the strategic appetite of non-mortgage technology companies, and expansion of ancillary products and services to capture additional revenue sources by expanding customer engagement points.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Financial Summary



Three Months Ended

Year Ended ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Rate lock volume $ 34,761,321

$ 43,673,515

$ 49,711,270

$ 166,263,478

$ 160,984,531 Pull through weighted lock volume(1) 23,025,038

30,354,123

35,516,887

116,628,597

114,205,923 Loan origination volume 29,041,625

31,985,805

37,395,352

137,000,747

100,760,151 Gain on sale margin(2) 2.23 %

2.84 %

3.29 %

2.61 %

4.13 % Pull through weighted gain on sale margin(3) 2.81 %

2.99 %

3.46 %

3.07 %

3.65 % Financial Results

















Total revenue $ 705,026

$ 923,756

$ 1,298,394

$ 3,724,704

$ 4,312,174 Total expense 694,133

744,771

750,433

3,058,187

2,296,816 Net income 14,732

154,277

547,170

623,146

2,013,110 Diluted EPS(4) $ 0.05

$ 0.40

N/A

$ 0.87

N/A Non-GAAP Financial Measures(5)

















Adjusted total revenue $ 723,642

$ 948,770

$ 1,252,767

$ 3,739,182

$ 4,253,276 Adjusted net income 28,907

147,533

375,755

555,576

1,486,137 Adjusted EBITDA 63,747

238,261

530,424

869,368

2,084,905 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.09

$ 0.46

N/A

$ 1.72

N/A



(1) Pull through weighted rate lock volume is the unpaid principal balance of loans subject to interest rate lock commitments, net of a pull-through factor for the loan funding probability.

(2) Gain on sale margin represents the total of (i) gain on origination and sale of loans, net, and (ii) origination income, net, divided by loan origination volume during period.

(3) Pull through weighted gain on sale margin represents the total of (i) gain on origination and sale of loans, net, and (ii) origination income, net, divided by the pull through weighted rate lock volume.

(4) On February 11, 2021, the Company's common stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Since loanDepot did not have any shares outstanding prior to this date, earnings per share ("EPS") information was not determinable. The diluted EPS calculation includes net income attributable to loanDepot, Inc. divided by the diluted weighted average shares of Class A and Class D common stock outstanding for the period after February 11, 2021.

(5) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of how we define and calculate Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Diluted EPS and for a reconciliation of these metrics to their closest GAAP measure.

Fourth Quarter Operational Results

Pull through weighted lock volume of $23.0 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2021 resulted in quarterly total revenue of $705.0 million , which represents a decrease of $218.7 million , or 24%, from the third quarter of 2021.

Loan origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $29.0 billion , a decrease of $2.9 billion or 9% from the third quarter of 2021.

Our Retail and Partner strategies delivered $10.0 billion of purchase loan originations and $19.0 billion of refinance loan originations during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to $14.7 million as compared to $154.3 million in the prior quarter. The quarter over quarter decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in rate lock volume and gain on sale margin, partially offset by a decrease in total expense.

Primarily as a result of lower net income, adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to $63.7 million as compared to $238.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of fair value changes of our mortgage servicing rights, net of hedging results, and other non-core operating expenses.

Total expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by $50.6 million , or 7% from the third quarter of 2021, due to lower personnel expenses, primarily lower commissions, and lower marketing expenses reflecting seasonal declines in spending.

Other Highlights

Bolstered governance during 2021 by adding Mike Linton and Pamela Hughes Patenaude to our board of directors.

Returned value to shareholders through a regular cash dividend of $0.08 per share paid on January 18, 2022 , to shareholders of record on January 3, 2022 .

For the year ended December 31, 2021 , our preliminary organic refinance consumer direct recapture rate[3] increased to 72% as compared to the final recapture rate of 64% for the year ended December 31, 2020 . This highlights the efficacy of our marketing efforts and the strength of our customer relationships, which includes our growing servicing portfolio that reached a record level of $162.1 billion in unpaid principal balance serviced as of December 31, 2021 . This increase was against the backdrop of growing our servicing portfolio in-house and relying less on third party sub-servicing arrangements. We also recently announced that we are bringing the servicing of FHA, VA and USDA funded Ginnie Mae loans in-house.

We believe our position as the second largest independent retail mortgage brand[4] grew even stronger in 2021, delivering approximately 14.4 billion linear TV household impressions and 876 million digital impressions during 2021. Our marketing reach resulted in an increase in website traffic of 51% over the previous year.

Millions of consumers interacted with the loanDepot brand as the presenting sponsor of two of the nation's preeminent sporting events - Major League Baseball's American League Championship Series and National League Championship Series, both of which averaged approximately five million viewers per game over each six-game series. loanDepot was featured during 54 commercials played during both series and delivered more than 198 million impressions across MLB and club digital channels resulting in a 50% increase in brand awareness from viewers.

Continued to deliver momentum in building our joint venture channel, which is an attractive source of purchase mortgage volume. We signed a national homebuilder JV partner in December, making it the fourth deal of the year, and bringing the total to ten JV partnerships.

Strategic Channel Overview

Our diverse origination strategy ensures we can serve customers in the way they want to be served, with the right mortgage professional, with the right product, at the right price, and at the right time. Complementing our origination strategy is our servicing portfolio, which ensures we can serve the customer through their entire mortgage journey.

Retail Channel





Three Months Ended

Year Ended ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Volume data:











Rate locks

$ 27,751,625

$ 35,924,760

$ 40,066,201

$ 134,676,230

$ 132,448,124 Loan originations

22,461,394

24,938,035

29,665,251

108,708,990

80,256,667 Gain on sale margin

2.61 %

3.28 %

3.47 %

2.93 %

4.41 %

The Company employs more than 3,000 licensed mortgage loan professionals who work in our Retail Channel that reach customers through our organic marketing or their own relationships in either our proprietary call centers or local in-market branches. During the fourth quarter of 2021, our Retail Channel accounted for $22.5 billion, or 77%, of our loan originations.

Partner Channel





Three Months Ended

Year Ended ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Volume data:











Rate locks

$ 7,009,696

$ 7,748,755

$ 9,645,069

$ 31,587,248

$ 28,536,407 Loan originations

6,580,231

7,047,770

7,730,101

28,291,757

20,503,484 Gain on sale margin

1.01 %

1.24 %

2.58 %

1.38 %

3.06 %

Our Partner Channel originates loans through our network of approved mortgage brokers, as well as a series of exclusive joint ventures with some of the nation's largest homebuilders and depositories, who market our broad spectrum of products utilizing our innovative mello® technology platform to efficiently underwrite, process and fund mortgage loans, while delivering an exceptional customer experience. During the fourth quarter of 2021, our Partner Channel accounted for $6.6 billion, or 23%, of our loan originations. Margins in this channel have been adversely impacted by increased competitive pressures from some of the larger wholesale focused lenders.

The returns were complemented by $3.8 million of income recorded from our joint ventures for the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting the wide variety of industry partners we work with in the channel.

Servicing





Three Months Ended

Year Ended Servicing Revenue Data: ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

December 31, 2021

September

30, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Changes in fair value:



















Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions

$ (29,896)

$ (3,461)

$ 16,294

$ 68,399

$ (95,764) Other changes in fair value(1)

(98,516)

(99,230)

(80,007)

(421,624)

(200,546) Realized gains (losses) on sales of servicing rights

(1,536)

(14,218)

(151)

(9,759)

(2,701) Net gain (loss) from derivatives hedging servicing rights

11,280

(21,553)

29,332

(82,878)

154,663 Changes in fair value of servicing rights, net

$ (118,668)

$ (138,462)

$ (34,532)

$ (445,862)

$ (144,348)





















Servicing fee income

$ 113,942

$ 102,429

$ 64,375

$ 393,680

$ 185,895



(1) Other changes in fair value include fallout and decay from loan payoffs and principal amortization.





Three Months Ended

Year Ended Servicing Rights, at Fair Value: ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Balance at beginning of period

$ 1,836,694

$ 1,776,395

$ 776,993

$ 1,124,302

$ 444,443 Additions

307,712

345,882

411,282

1,610,596

986,050 Sales proceeds, net

(16,592)

(182,892)

(260)

(382,271)

(9,881) Changes in fair value:



















Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions

(29,896)

(3,461)

16,294

68,399

(95,764) Other changes in fair value

(98,516)

(99,230)

(80,007)

(421,624)

(200,546) Balance at end of period (1)

$ 1,999,402

$ 1,836,694

$ 1,124,302

$ 1,999,402

$ 1,124,302



(1) Balances are net of $7.3 million, $4.8 million, and $3.6 million of servicing rights liability as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.









% Change Servicing Portfolio Data: ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Dec-21 vs Sep-21

Dec-21 vs Dec-20





















Servicing portfolio (unpaid principal balance)

$ 162,112,965

$ 145,305,182

$ 102,931,258

11.6 %

57.5 %





















Total servicing portfolio (units)

524,992

469,019

342,600

11.9

53.2





















60+ days delinquent ($)

$ 1,510,261

$ 1,679,691

$ 2,162,585

(10.1)

(30.2) 60+ days delinquent (%)

0.9 %

1.2 %

2.1 %





























Servicing rights, net to UPB

1.2 %

1.3 %

1.1 %









The increase in unpaid principal balance of our servicing portfolio was driven by servicing-retained loan sales. We continued to invest in growing our high-quality servicing portfolio, which is also a valuable origination source for us.

As of December 31, 2021, approximately 0.6%, or $1.0 billion, of our servicing portfolio was in active forbearance. This represents a decrease from 1.1%, or $1.6 billion as of September 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet Highlights

















% Change ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Dec-21 vs Sep-21

Dec-21

vs

Dec-20 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 419,571

$ 506,608

$ 284,224

(17.2) %

47.6 % Loans held for sale, at fair value

8,136,817

8,873,736

6,955,424

(8.3)

17.0 Servicing rights, at fair value

2,006,712

1,841,512

1,127,866

9.0

77.9 Total assets

11,812,313

12,749,278

10,893,228

(7.3)

8.4 Warehouse and other lines of credit

7,457,199

8,212,142

6,577,429

(9.2)

13.4 Total liabilities

10,182,953

11,091,114

9,236,615

(8.2)

10.2 Total equity

1,629,360

1,658,164

1,656,613

(1.7)

(1.6)

The decrease in cash and cash equivalents from September 30, 2021 reflects the timing of increased restricted cash balances posted to our warehouse lines and derivative counterparties at quarter end. A decrease in loans held for sale at December 31, 2021, resulted in a corresponding decrease in the balance on our warehouse lines of credit as loans sold exceeded loan originations. Total funding capacity with our lending partners increased to $11.8 billion at December 31, 2021 from $11.1 billion at September 30, 2021. The funding capacity increase of $0.7 billion was primarily due to the addition of one new facility and the increase on an existing facility, partially offset by the expiration of one facility. Available borrowing capacity was $4.3 billion at December 31, 2021.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) REVENUES:

















Interest income $ 74,854

$ 71,020

$ 44,730

$ 262,478

$ 142,879 Interest expense (53,327)

(56,785)

(42,562)

(218,457)

(131,443) Net interest income 21,527

14,235

2,168

44,021

11,436



















Gain on origination and sale of loans, net 566,022

821,275

1,138,847

3,213,351

3,905,986 Origination income, net 81,433

86,601

91,253

362,257

258,807 Servicing fee income 113,942

102,429

64,375

393,680

185,895 Change in fair value of servicing rights, net (118,668)

(138,462)

(34,532)

(445,862)

(144,348) Other income 40,770

37,678

36,283

157,257

94,398 Total net revenues 705,026

923,756

1,298,394

3,724,704

4,312,174



















EXPENSES:

















Personnel expense 406,739

449,152

508,638

1,929,752

1,531,371 Marketing and advertising expense 111,860

131,971

90,709

467,590

264,337 Direct origination expense 46,712

49,559

36,127

193,264

124,754 General and administrative expense 64,980

50,013

51,146

214,965

171,712 Occupancy expense 9,487

9,686

9,826

38,443

39,262 Depreciation and amortization 9,715

8,688

8,547

35,541

35,669 Subservicing expense 22,337

22,879

29,556

99,068

81,710 Other interest expense 22,303

22,823

15,884

79,564

48,001 Total expenses 694,133

744,771

750,433

3,058,187

2,296,816



















Income before income taxes 10,893

178,985

547,961

666,517

2,015,358 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,839)

24,708

791

43,371

2,248 Net income 14,732

154,277

547,170

623,146

2,013,110 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,119

102,802

547,170

509,622

2,013,110 Net income attributable to loanDepot, Inc. $ 8,613

$ 51,475

$ —

$ 113,524

$ — Basic EPS $ 0.06

$ 0.40

N/A

$ 0.87

N/A Diluted EPS $ 0.05

$ 0.40

N/A

$ 0.87

N/A

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 419,571

$ 506,608

$ 284,224 Restricted cash 201,025

97,805

204,465 Accounts receivable, net 56,183

68,050

138,122 Loans held for sale, at fair value 8,136,817

8,873,736

6,955,424 Derivative assets, at fair value 194,665

341,359

647,939 Servicing rights, at fair value 2,006,712

1,841,512

1,127,866 Trading securities, at fair value 72,874

56,412

— Property and equipment, net 104,262

103,556

85,002 Operating lease right-of-use asset 55,646

58,002

66,433 Prepaid expenses and other assets 140,315

108,720

77,241 Loans eligible for repurchase 363,373

632,722

1,246,158 Investments in joint ventures 18,553

18,353

17,528 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 42,317

42,443

42,826 Total assets $ 11,812,313

$ 12,749,278

$ 10,893,228











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









LIABILITIES:









Warehouse and other lines of credit $ 7,457,199

$ 8,212,142

$ 6,577,429 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 624,444

715,615

446,370 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 37,797

48,899

168,169 Liability for loans eligible for repurchase 363,373

632,722

1,246,158 Operating lease liability 71,932

72,985

86,023 Debt obligations, net 1,628,208

1,408,751

712,466 Total liabilities 10,182,953

11,091,114

9,236,615 EQUITY:









Total equity 1,629,360

1,658,164

1,656,613 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,812,313

$ 12,749,278

$ 10,893,228

Loan Origination and Sales Data

($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

Loan origination volume by type:





















Conventional conforming

$ 21,405,365

$ 23,621,149

$ 31,389,431

$ 108,129,659

$ 79,960,680

FHA/VA/USDA

4,287,947

4,784,112

5,013,338

18,385,497

17,584,601

Jumbo

2,962,898

3,049,321

591,739

9,072,305

1,821,700

Other

385,415

531,223

400,844

1,413,286

1,393,170

Total

$ 29,041,625

$ 31,985,805

$ 37,395,352

$ 137,000,747

$ 100,760,151

























Loan origination volume by channel:





















Retail

$ 22,461,394

$ 24,938,035

$ 29,665,251

$ 108,708,990

$ 80,256,666

Partnership

6,580,231

7,047,770

7,730,101

28,291,757

20,503,485

Total

$ 29,041,625

$ 31,985,805

$ 37,395,352

$ 137,000,747

$ 100,760,151

























Loan origination volume by purpose:





















Purchase

$ 10,013,662

$ 11,008,399

$ 9,813,921

$ 39,321,538

$ 28,301,076

Refinance

19,027,963

20,977,406

27,581,431

97,679,209

72,459,075

Total

$ 29,041,625

$ 31,985,805

$ 37,395,352

$ 137,000,747

$ 100,760,151

























Loans sold:





















Servicing retained

$ 22,996,748

$ 26,520,547

$ 33,989,511

$ 117,934,385

$ 87,186,118

Servicing released

6,673,702

5,672,551

1,394,979

18,148,290

10,353,541

Total

$ 29,670,450

$ 32,193,098

$ 35,384,490

$ 136,082,675

$ 97,539,659

























Loan origination margins:





















Gain on sale margin

2.23 %

2.84 %

3.29 %

2.61 %

4.13 %



Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

Management will host a conference call and live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET on loanDepot's Investor Relations website, investors.loandepot.com, to discuss its earnings results.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 440-6385 using conference ID number 2021948. Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call. A replay of the webcast and transcript will also be made available on the Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event, or can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 using conference ID number 2021948.

For more information about loanDepot, please visit the company's Investor Relations website: investors.loandepot.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with information in addition to our results as determined by GAAP, we disclose Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP measures. We believe Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because each measure assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. They facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in hedging strategies, changes in valuations, capital structures (affecting net interest expense), taxation, the age and book depreciation of facilities (affecting relative depreciation expense) and the amortization of intangibles, which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, as well as certain historical cost (benefit) items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for revenue, net income, or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies.

We define "Adjusted Total Revenue" as total revenues, net of the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") and the related hedging gains and losses. We define "Adjusted Net Income" as tax-effected earnings before change in fair value of contingent consideration, stock compensation expense and management fees, IPO expense, and the change in fair value of MSRs, net of the related hedging gains and losses, and the tax effects of those adjustments. We define "Adjusted Diluted EPS" as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock and Class D common stock outstanding for the applicable period, which assumes the proforma exchange of all outstanding Class C common shares for shares of Class A common stock. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs on non-funding debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, change in fair value of MSRs, net of the related hedging gains and losses, change in fair value of contingent consideration, stock compensation expense and management fees, and IPO related expense. Adjustments for income taxes are made to reflect historical results of operations on the basis that it was taxed as a corporation under the Internal Revenue Code, and therefore subject to U.S. federal, state and local income taxes. We exclude from each of these non-GAAP measures the change in fair value of MSRs and related hedging gains and losses as this represents a non-cash non-realized adjustment to our total revenues, reflecting changes in assumptions including discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, mostly due to changes in market interest rates, which is not indicative of our performance or results of operations. We also exclude stock compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, management fees and IPO expenses as management does not consider these costs to be indicative of our performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes interest expense on funding facilities, which are recorded as a component of "net interest income (expense)", as these expenses are a direct operating expense driven by loan origination volume. By contrast, interest and amortization expense on non-funding debt is a function of our capital structure and is therefore excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

they do not reflect every cash expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payment on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced or require improvements in the future, and Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirement for such replacements or improvements; and

they are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended as alternatives to total revenue, net income (loss), net income attributable to the Company, or Diluted EPS or as an indicator of our operating performance and should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. We compensate for these limitations by using Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA along with other comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. See below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of Total Revenue

to Adjusted Total Revenue ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Total net revenue

$ 705,026

$ 923,756

$ 1,298,394

$ 3,724,704

$ 4,312,174 Change in fair value of servicing rights, net of hedging gains and losses(1)

18,616

25,014

(45,627)

14,478

(58,898) Adjusted total revenue

$ 723,642

$ 948,770

$ 1,252,767

$ 3,739,182

$ 4,253,276



(1) Represents the change in the fair value of servicing rights attributable to changes in assumptions, net of hedging gains and losses.

Reconciliation of Net Income to

Adjusted Net Income ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Net income attributable to loanDepot, Inc.

$ 8,613

$ 51,475

$ —

$ 113,524

$ — Net income from the pro forma conversion of Class C common shares to Class A common shares (1)

6,119

102,802

547,170

509,622

2,013,110 Net income

$ 14,732

$ 154,277

$ 547,170

$ 623,146

$ 2,013,110 Adjustments to the provision for income taxes(2)

(1,512)

(27,171)

(140,249)

(132,502)

(516,485) Tax-effected net income

13,220

127,106

406,921

490,644

1,496,625 Change in fair value of servicing rights, net of hedging gains and losses(3)

18,616

25,014

(45,627)

14,478

(58,898) Change in fair value - contingent consideration

—

(77)

—

(77)

32,650 Stock compensation expense and management fees

2,220

2,882

1,099

67,304

9,565 IPO expenses

—

(54)

2,560

6,041

2,560 Tax effect of adjustments(4)

(5,149)

(7,338)

10,802

(22,814)

3,635 Adjusted net income

$ 28,907

$ 147,533

$ 375,755

$ 555,576

$ 1,486,137



(1) Reflects net income to Class A common stock and Class D common stock from the pro forma exchange of Class C common stock.

(2) loanDepot, Inc. is subject to federal, state and local income taxes. Adjustments to income tax (benefit) reflect the effective income tax rates below, and the pro forma assumption that loanDepot, Inc. owns 100% of LD Holdings.





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

Statutory U.S. federal income tax rate

21.00 %

21.00 %

21.00 %

21.00 %

21.00 %

State and local income taxes (net of federal benefit)

3.71 %

5.43 %

4.74 %

5.00 %

4.74 %

Effective income tax rate

24.71 %

26.43 %

25.74 %

26.00 %

25.74 %





(3) Represents the change in the fair value of servicing rights attributable to changes in assumptions, net of hedging gains and losses.

(4) Amounts represent the income tax effect of (a) change in fair value of servicing rights, net of hedging gains and losses, (b) change in fair value of contingent consideration (c) stock compensation expense and management fees, and (d) IPO expense at the aforementioned effective income tax rates.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares

Outstanding to Diluted Weighted Average Shares

Outstanding(1) ($ in thousands except per share) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2021 Net income attributable to loanDepot, Inc.

$ 8,613

$ 51,475

$ 113,524 Adjusted net income

28,907

147,533

555,576 Share Data:











Diluted weighted average shares of Class A and Class D common stock outstanding

135,187,530

130,297,565

129,998,894 Assumed pro forma conversion of Class C shares to Class A common stock (2)

185,521,379

191,579,524

192,465,222 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding

320,708,909

321,877,089

322,464,116 Diluted EPS

$ 0.05

$ 0.40

$ 0.87 Adjusted Diluted EPS

0.09

0.46

1.72



(1) This non-GAAP measure was not applicable for the three months or year ended December 31, 2020 as the IPO and reorganization transaction had not yet occurred.

(2) Reflects the assumed pro forma conversion of all outstanding shares of Class C common stock to Class A common stock.

Reconciliation of Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Net income

$ 14,732

$ 154,277

$ 547,170

$ 623,146

$ 2,013,110 Interest expense - non-funding debt (1)

22,303

22,823

15,884

79,564

48,001 Income tax (benefit) expense

(3,839)

24,708

791

43,371

2,248 Depreciation and amortization

9,715

8,688

8,547

35,541

35,669 Change in fair value of servicing rights, net of hedging gains and losses(2)

18,616

25,014

(45,627)

14,478

(58,898) Change in fair value - contingent consideration

—

(77)

—

(77)

32,650 Stock compensation expense and management fees

2,220

2,882

1,099

67,304

9,565 IPO expense

—

(54)

2,560

6,041

2,560 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 63,747

$ 238,261

$ 530,424

$ 869,368

$ 2,084,905



(1) Represents other interest expense, which includes amortization of debt issuance costs, in the Company's consolidated statement of operations.

(2) Represents the change in the fair value of servicing rights attributable to changes in assumptions, net of hedging gains and losses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements," which reflect loanDepot's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "potential," "continue," "may," "seek," "approximately," "predict," "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate" or "anticipate" and similar expressions or the negative versions of these words or comparable words, as well as future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would" and "could." These forward-looking statements are based on current available operating, financial, economic and other information, and are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks in the "Risk Factors" section of loanDepot, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, current plans, anticipated actions, financial results, as well as the anticipated development of the industry, may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in any forward-looking statement. loanDepot does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gerhard Erdelji

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

(949) 822-4074

gerdelji@loandepot.com

Media Contact:

Rebecca Anderson

Senior Vice President, Communications & Public Relations

(949) 822-4024

rebeccaanderson@loandepot.com

LDI-IR

1 Total market originations based on data as of January 21, 2022, from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

2 Total dividends include $0.612 per share special dividend announced on April 21, 2021.

3 We define organic refinance consumer direct recapture rate as the total unpaid principal balance ("UPB") of loans in our servicing portfolio that are paid in full for purposes of refinancing the loan on the same property, with the Company acting as lender on both the existing and new loan, divided by the UPB of all loans in our servicing portfolio that paid in full for the purpose of refinancing the loan on the same property. The recapture rate is finalized following the publication date of this release when external data becomes available.

4 Based on data through September 30, 2021, published by Inside Mortgage Finance.

