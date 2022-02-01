NachoNacho raises $3 million to upend the SaaS industry The platform for SaaS management, discovery, and purchase is bringing businesses and SaaS vendors together to save both sides time and money

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NachoNacho , a single destination for businesses to manage, discover, and buy SaaS products, and for SaaS vendors to acquire net new paying customers, today announces the close of their $3 million seed round. The round was led by AltaIR Capital with contributions from Moving Capital (Uber Alumni), PMC, s16vc, and other investors.

"We are excited for the support of AltaIR, Moving Capital (Uber Alumni), PMC, s16vc, and all other investors in our mission to harmonize the subscription economy and create substantial network effects," said Sanjay Goel, CEO and founder of NachoNacho. "The completion of this round is the next milestone for the company, enabling us to build a rockstar team and create an inflection point in our growth."

NachoNacho was founded to address the problems facing businesses and SaaS vendors participating in the subscription economy. The waste of time and money and the complexity of choosing subscriptions have long been barriers to entry for buyers. In contrast, SaaS vendors in all categories face significant competition, dramatically increasing user acquisition costs. To combat these issues, NachoNacho was created to be a one-stop shop for businesses to manage and buy SaaS, and for vendors to reach the right buyer at the right time. The marketplace is enabled by fintech, which is deeply embedded in NachoNacho's architecture, and greatly simplifies and empowers user workflows.

"NachoNacho is creating a new category in the subscription economy that is poised to revolutionize the way businesses operate going forward," said Igor Ryabenkiy, General Partner at AltaIR. "We are excited to be a part of their growth, and this investment is representative of our belief that this is just the beginning of their success."

NachoNacho is a data-driven platform that is the single destination for millions of businesses worldwide to manage , discover and buy SaaS, and a predominant channel for SaaS vendors to acquire new subscribers. It has deep, direct, and ongoing relationships with both buyers and sellers. Businesses manage their subscriptions using virtual credit cards, saving, on average, 25% of SaaS spend and a lot of time, and buy new SaaS products at up to 30% lifetime discounts. SaaS vendors acquire new subscribers at a cost lower than their CAC.

