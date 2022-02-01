Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MENDOTA, Ill., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.9 million ($0.79 per share), compared to $4.7 million ($1.91 per share) during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net interest income was $10.8 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $10.5 million in the same period of 2020, an increase of $329,000. The net interest margin was 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.43% in the same quarter a year ago.

Noninterest income was $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $7.7 million, or 57%, compared to $13.6 million during the same period a year ago. Mortgage production declined $163 million or 57% from the prior year's strong origination activity. For the full year 2021, total secondary mortgage loans closed declined $241 million or 25% reflecting a slowdown from the peak levels seen in 2020. First State Mortgage standalone earnings decreased by $2.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense was $13.7 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $16.2 million in the same quarter of 2020, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 15%. The decrease is primarily related to lower levels of mortgage production costs in 2021.

Total loans declined $29.0 million, or 3%, to $1.024 billion at December 31, 2021, down from $1.053 billion the prior year end. There were $2.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans remaining in loan balances at December 31, 2021 compared to $30.1 million the prior year end, a decrease of $27.4 million. Loan demand which is normally slower in the fourth quarter rose modestly from the third quarter as business loan demand improved despite the forgiveness of PPP loans. Outstanding balances of mortgage balances and other consumer credit have faced growth challenges with secondary market refinancing due to attractive long-term rates for borrowers. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.31% as of December 31, 2021, down from 0.73% at December 31, 2020.

The provision for loan loss declined $1.1 million as asset quality continues to improve to historically low levels. The Company provided $450,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.5 million in the prior year period. The allowance for loan loss ended at $16.1 million at December 31, 2021 and represented 1.57% of gross loans compared to 1.47% at December 31, 2020 reflecting quarterly net loan growth of $18.8 million.

Deposits increased $70.0 million, or 6%, year-over-year, with the majority of the growth due to CARES Act economic relief programs and PPP proceeds. Part of this excess liquidity was used to increase the investment portfolio which rose $37.3 million or 38% year over year and totaled $137 million at December 31, 2021.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of December 31, 2021, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.26%, up from 9.00% last year.

On December 14, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share and a special dividend of $0.10 per share payable January 13, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2021.

In announcing the results, President and CEO, Tim McConville, stated "Our fourth quarter numbers reflected the slowdown in mortgage activity that had supplemented our results the last year and a half. Mortgage activity remains an important part of our business and we expect continued earnings contributions from this line of business. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is at record low levels as agricultural performance has been improving and household finances have strengthened during the pandemic. We believe that our diversified balance sheet and lines of business are well positioned in the event the Federal Reserve increases short term rates. In addition, as the various economies emerge from the lockdown and supply chain impacts, we expect loan demand returning to more normal levels in 2022."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31ST (000s omitted, except share data)

















2021

2020











Interest Income



$ 12,036

$ 12,633 Interest Expense



1,203

2,129 Net Interest Income



10,833

10,504 Provision for Loan Losses



450

1,500 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

10,383

9,004











Other Income



5,890

13,635 FDIC Assessments



73

150 Other Expenses



13,649

16,019 Income Before Income Taxes



2,551

6,470











Applicable Income Taxes



608

1,741 Security Gains (Losses)



-

- Net Income (Loss)



$ 1,943

$ 4,729











Basic Net Income Per Share



$ 0.79

$ 1.91 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

2,474,226

2,470,298



** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (000s omitted, except share data)









ASSETS

12/31/2021

12/31/2020 Cash and Due from Banks

$ 172,804

$ 84,047 Federal Funds Sold

13,097

25,934 Investment Securities

136,719

99,437 Loans and Leases

1,023,940

1,052,701 Less: Reserve for Loan Losses

(16,121)

(15,508) Loans, Net

1,007,819

1,037,193 Bank Premises & Equipment

27,014

27,926 Intangibles

8,817

8,426 Other Real Estate Owned

2,117

2,648 Accrued Interest Receivable

4,674

5,147 Other Assets

31,514

39,591









TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,404,575

$ 1,330,349









LIABILITIES







Demand Deposits

177,943

180,247 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

413,694

344,670 Savings Deposits

276,528

230,164 Time Deposits

339,541

382,967 Total Deposits

1,207,706

1,138,048 Repurchase Agreements

26,401

21,059 Fed Funds Purchased

0

0 FHLB and Other Borrowings

5,000

4,000 Interest Payable

76

240 Subordinated Debt

9,761

15,696 Total Repos & Borrowings

41,238

40,995 Other Liabilities

18,238

23,560 Dividends Payable

752

751 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 1,267,934

$ 1,203,354









CAPITAL







Common Stock

2,476

2,476 Surplus

25,518

25,675 Preferred Stock

0

0 Retained Earnings

106,664

95,300 FASB 115 Adjustment

1,983

3,544 TOTAL CAPITAL

136,641

126,995









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

$ 1,404,575

$ 1,330,349









Book Value Per Share

$ 55.17

$ 51.29 Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 51.61

$ 47.89 Bid Price

$ 48.59

$ 35.25 Period End Outstanding Shares

2,476,553

2,476,083

