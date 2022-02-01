Since 2007, World Nutella® Day has been about worldwide Nutella® fans and their love of the world's favorite hazelnut spread

World Nutella® Day - Created by the fans for the fans Since 2007, World Nutella® Day has been about worldwide Nutella® fans and their love of the world's favorite hazelnut spread

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, February 5th Nutella® lovers and fans will unite all over the world to celebrate World Nutella® Day, coming together on social media, to share recipes and stories, and to savor the taste of the world's favorite hazelnut spread.

Since 2007, World Nutella® Day has been about worldwide Nutella® fans and their love of the world’s favorite hazelnut spread.

Spontaneously created in 2007 by American blogger Sara Rosso, who decided to create a celebratory day to inspire and unite the global Nutella® community to share their passion for Nutella® on social media, World Nutella® Day quickly became a global phenomenon, as fans everywhere shared their love for Nutella®.

This year Nutella® fans celebrate alongside Claire Holt, best known for her roles on Pretty Little Liars and The Vampire Diaries. Claire is sharing her longtime love for the hazelnut spread and celebrating the big day with her family.

"Nutella has always been one of my favorite spreads since I was a child," said Claire Holt. "A jar of Nutella never lasted long between me and my 3 siblings! Creating those same special memories for my kids is so important, even if it is as simple as making pancakes with Nutella on a Saturday morning."

Taking on the important job of sampling a variety of Nutella creations, Claire deepened her love for the brand when she recently visited Nutella Café in Chicago, IL. More on Claire's tasting session and to see how her and her family celebrate World Nutella Day can be found on her Instagram.

Also spreading the hazelnut love this World Nutella Day is pancake artists, Dancakes. Known for their lifelike pancake portraits, Dancakes is showing fans a few ways to plus up their morning pancakes with Nutella. In honor of the holiday fans can even try to mimic drawing a Nutella jar on a pancake – what is more celebratory than that!

Nutella® fans can once again share their love for Nutella® on Twitter @Nutelladay and on their social media pages (Facebook, Instagram) using the hashtag #WorldNutellaDay. Fans can follow the celebration by liking the Nutella Official Facebook page or following on Twitter @Nutelladay. Fans can also visit www.nutella.day for inspiring content on how to celebrate.

About Nutella®

Nutella was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love, is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production.

Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide and has been sold for 58 years.

For further information, please contact:

Jaclyn Giuliano

jgiuliano@golin.com

Dancakes is showing fans a few ways to plus up their morning pancakes with Nutella.

Nutella Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nutella) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nutella