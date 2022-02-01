INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Würth Industry North America is pleased to announce the renewal of their exclusive partnership with the Fastener Training Institute as their 2022 Sustaining Sponsor. This sponsorship funds existing training programs, develops new industry-leading content, and supports FTI's virtual training platform. The generous support of Würth will be acknowledged throughout the year at FTI classes, webinars, and industry events.

WÜRTH INDUSTRY NORTH AMERICA RENEWS EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH FASTENER TRAINING INSTITUTE AS 2022 SUSTAINING SPONSOR (PRNewswire)

Würth Industry North America has been the Sustaining Sponsor of the Fastener Training Institute since 2019. Embedded in their philosophy and values, Würth believes education and lifelong learning inspire visionary thinking that transforms industries. They deliver on their commitment to supporting education, certification, and professional development through their partnerships with trusted industry education organizations.

"Investing in education is critical to strengthening the fastener industry and fostering innovation—it is a key element of advancing our technologies, improving the ways we serve our customers, and navigating challenging times," said Dan Hill, chief executive officer for Würth Industry North America, "We are proud to invest in the present and future of the fastener industry by partnering with Fastener Training Institute for the fourth consecutive year."

About the Fastener Training Institute

The Fastener Training Institute is a registered 501(c)(6) non-profit. The objective of the Fastener Training Institute is to elevate the level of technical understanding and expertise of individuals in the fastener industry by providing a variety of training programs presented by recognized industry experts. FTI provides beginning and advanced training on fastener products, standards and specifications. A complete listing of new classes, webinars, and events can be found on fastenertraining.org.

About Würth Industry North America

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1+ billion division of the Würth Group, the world's largest industrial distributor. Within the Würth Group, founded in 1945, WINA is a privately held, family-owned business that believes collaboration and partnerships make business better. The company has strategically aligned, customer-centric market divisions, including Industrial, MRO, Safety, & Metalworking, Construction, and Specialty, that deliver better planning, parts management, and inventory accuracy. As global supply chain solution drivers, WINA offers total security through its products and services, including additive manufacturing, digital inventory, engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners, and MRO/industrial supplies. With more than 420,000 parts in their international supply chain, WINA provides each customer with an extensive global reach and a local feel from deep investment in its network of distribution centers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company is the creator of the global series Würth Knowing, the industry's first fastener education YouTube series. For more information on Würth Industry North America, visit wurthindustry.com and find Würth Industry North America on LinkedIn, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Würth Industry North America Key facts:

100 locations across North America , Mexico , and Brazil

More than 2,300 employees

More than 420,000 standard parts

Part of the Würth Group, €17B+, which operates 400 companies in more than 80 countries and has more than 83,000 employees

(PRNewsfoto/Würth Industry North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Würth Industry North America