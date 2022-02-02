DataBank Purchases Building and Land at DEN2 Data Center

DALLAS, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, announced today that it purchased the building and land at 6900 South Peoria Street in Centennial, CO, which currently houses its DEN2 data center. Previously leased, the data center's conversion to ownership allows DataBank to consolidate the property with the adjacent land and building it had recently acquired at 6961 South Quentin Street, which will be the future home of DEN5, DataBank's 5th Denver market data center.

By combining the two properties, DataBank will create a new 11-acre "Centennial Campus" featuring two data centers that collectively provide over 115,000 square feet of raised floor and 20+ MW of critical IT load power. The Centennial Campus will be tethered via dedicated dark fiber links to DataBank's 18,000 sq. ft. downtown DEN3 carrier hotel facility with access to 90+ onsite carriers. By purchasing the building and land at DEN2, DataBank furthers its strategy of owning and controlling the real estate beneath its data centers and accelerates the company's pace to bring online new capacity.

The Denver market ­– driven by a growing high-tech sector, venture capital, and a vibrant start-up community – has seen accelerating demand for mission-critical IT infrastructure. DataBank's new Centennial Campus will provide the capacity to meet this need for high-density computing, enterprise, and hyperscale workloads.

"DataBank's investment in this property aligns with our strategy of owning the largest edge data center footprint in the U.S.," comments Raul K. Martynek, DataBank's CEO. "By creating this campus, DataBank is responding to Denver's need for colocation, connectivity, and cloud services, and solidifies our status as a prime location for mission-critical workloads serving the Denver metropolitan area."

