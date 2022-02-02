Datassential Acquires CHD Expert to Bring Unparalleled Domestic and International Insights to The Food & Beverage Industry The Acquisition Solidifies Global Expansion for Datassential, Now World-Leader in Food and Beverage Data Insights

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential , the leading food and beverage insights platform connecting the dots between consumers and the food industry, today announced its acquisition of CHD Expert , a global provider of foodservice operator data. The acquisition solidifies Datassential's position as the world leader in foodservice data.

Datassential provides powerful customer intelligence and turnkey marketing capabilities to hundreds of top food and beverage companies. With CHD, Datassential and its customers gain access to location-level data on over 9 million foodservice operators across 60 countries. The combined business has recurring revenue of nearly $50 million, growing 30 percent annually and serves more than 500 enterprise customers worldwide. Over 90% of the largest food companies rely on Datassential's insights platform, including leading food and beverage manufacturers, distributors, restaurant chains, grocery retailers and food tech providers.

"We're here to help our customers make smarter decisions," said Jack Li, Datassential's Founder & CEO. "CHD's far-reaching global data and team of talented experts help us to do so not only domestically, but globally. This is a great addition to our platform and makes actionable insights even easier for our customers – easier to access, easier to analyze, and easier to act on."

For 25 years, CHD Expert has collected, analyzed, and managed global foodservice and hospitality data spanning more than 60 countries, with even more data expansion planned for the combined company.

"We are thrilled for what this combination will unlock for our customers," said Lionel Benziri, former CHD Expert CEO, who will be joining the Datassential Executive Team as General Manager of CHD Expert Group. "At CHD, our goal has always been to help our customers understand their market and grow their business. Joining the Datassential family gives us access to additional best-in-class tools that will benefit our customers immensely."

Datassential is backed by leading growth equity investor, Spectrum Equity. The transaction was supported by a credit facility provided by Webster Bank.

"As Datassential continues on its growth trajectory and expands its position globally, we're delighted to join forces with companies like CHD that offer new capabilities and knowledge for customers in a single, easy-to-use platform," said Jeff Haywood, Managing Director at Spectrum Equity and member of the Board of Directors at Datassential. "Together, they provide powerful data and insights at the forefront of innovation in the food and beverage industry."

About Datassential

Datassential is the data insights platform influencing what's next on your plate and in your glass. Through a suite of intelligence tools, software and custom research solutions, and an unlimited insights library, Datassential guides the biggest names in food and beverage on what's next for the industry and how to stay ahead of it. Founded in 1999, Datassential powers insights for brands including General Mills, Pepsi, Land O' Lakes, Burger King, Starbucks, Target and more.

Media Contact

Diffusion PR

datassential@diffusionpr.com

(646) 571-0120

View original content:

SOURCE Datassential