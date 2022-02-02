Jay Modi Nominated for the KPMG Entrepreneur of the Year Award by the Canadian National Business Awards

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Calgary businessman, Jay Modi has been nominated for the KPMG Entrepreneur of the Year award by the Canadian National Business Awards for 2021.



"Thank you to KPMG and the Canadian National Business Awards. Business and Entrepreneurship is a tough proposition for many individuals, and there are many fantastic entrepreneurs out there, so I appreciate the recognition on the efforts I have put into the businesses I am part of and am grateful for the nomination," says Jay.



Jay has been a serial entrepreneur since the age of 16, creating a household goods trading company while in high school, then moving on to an organic pasta company after graduating high school. Jay then entered the University of Calgary however quickly realized that his newfound real estate business needed his full attention. Jay dropped out of the University of Calgary after attending for 6 months and went on to create a successful real estate business, until 2010 when he expanded the asset management side of his skill set and focused on that industry from 2010 to 2016. During that time Jay also established offices in Paramount Studios, Los Angeles, CA, and was the Executive Producer of approximately 12 movies, some of which became highly popular and are currently streamed on Netflix. Fast forward to today, Jay has invested in and helped build many of Canada's top performing Financial Technology (FinTech) Platforms and continues to stay focused on the FinTech space where he sees massive growth and opportunity over the next few years.

Jay Modi Nominated for KPMG Entrepreneur of the Year for 2021 (CNW Group/BFC Media Corp) (PRNewswire)

"The opportunity in Fintech is as massive as ever," says Jay. "Covid-19 and the current Pandemic has fueled immense growth for consumers searching and deciding online from the comfort of their own homes. Due to the opportunity and industry growth I see ahead for the FinTech Space, I have made the decision to focus my full attention and time on the technology sector for the foreseeable future."

About Jay Modi

Born in London, United Kingdom, Jay Modi moved to Canada in 1997. He attended Western Canada High School in Calgary, Canada, and subsequently went onto the University of Calgary. Jay started his first business, a household goods trading company while he was in high school and went on to creating an Organic Pasta Company while attending the University of Calgary. Jay then launched a real estate "fix and flip" company which subsequently took off and was very successful. Jay made the decision to focus on that business, and not to complete his degree, which he sites as one of the best decisions he ever made. That decision blazed a path forward and led to Jay now having more than 20 years of business experience under his belt within multiple business sectors. Jay has been involved in Foods Manufacturing, Asset Management, Movie Production, Real Estate and now focuses heavily on the FinTech and Technology Industries.

About The Canadian National Business Awards

The Canadian National Business Awards are designed to recognize and applaud the contribution that business owners provide to Canada's economy. Canadian entrepreneurs are more than just business owners of a successful company, they are the innovators of our country. Through their flourishing businesses, they push our economy to the next level and are what our communities are structured on. The business awards represent excellence and accomplishment for entrepreneurs because it recognizes and validates all the hard work they have put into making a successful business. The awards also represent several opportunities for businesses, including increasing their credibility to investors and customers. When an entrepreneur takes home a business award, it solidifies their reputation – enhancing trustworthiness in the eyes of others.

