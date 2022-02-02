Live Audio Webcast Available on Feb. 8, 2022 from 1:30pm to 2:10pm ET

LEIDOS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE COWEN 43RD ANNUAL AEROSPACE/DEFENSE & INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE Live Audio Webcast Available on Feb. 8, 2022 from 1:30pm to 2:10pm ET

RESTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, will participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference webcast.

Roger Krone, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:30pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for 90 days afterward.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

CONTACTS:





Media contact: Investor Relations: Melissa Lee Dueñas Stuart Davis 571.526.6850 571.526.6124 Duenasml@leidos.com ir@leidos.com

View original content:

SOURCE Leidos