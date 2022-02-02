Purchasing Power® Appoints Dutch Ross as VP, Public Sector Sales & Development

DENVER, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Ross has been named Vice President, Public Sector Sales and Development at Purchasing Power®, a voluntary benefit company that offers the leading employee purchase program through the convenience of payroll deductions. In this new role, Ross is responsible for leading new client growth in the public sector, with specific focus on state and local government and education. Ross will report directly to Purchasing Power Executive Vice President, Public Sector and Chief Development Officer, Assad Lazarus.

"With more than 15 years in the public sector arena, Dutch brings tremendous experience and drive in generating sales leads, developing new markets, launching new product offerings and creating strategic association partnerships," said Lazarus. "We look forward to the strategic expertise he will deliver as Purchasing Power continues to expand our financial wellbeing benefit to state and federal workers across the country."

Ross joins Purchasing Power after nearly 12 years with Gallagher Benefit Services where he most recently served as a National Sales Director for a public sector niche-focused program. He also was the Western Region Director for Gallagher's public sector consulting practice, providing leadership and support to the region's public sector-focused consultants. Ross has been involved with employee benefits consulting and sales for over 20 years, specializing in programs for governmental and educational employers.

Ross received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder. He has served as a mentor, coach, and tutor for disadvantaged youth throughout Denver with Mile High Squash, and has enjoyed volunteering with Habitat for Humanity since 1996.

About Purchasing Power, LLC

Purchasing Power, LLC, is an Atlanta-based voluntary benefit company celebrating 20 years as the leading employee purchase program for consumer products and services through payroll deduction. Helping employees achieve financial flexibility, Purchasing Power is available to millions of people through large companies including Fortune 500s, associations and government agencies. Purchasing Power is a Flexpoint Ford, LLC company. For more information, visit www.corp.purchasingpower.com.

Purchasing Power is a registered trademark of Purchasing Power, LLC.

©2022 Purchasing Power, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts:

Joe Swaney, 404.609.5630

jswaney@purchasingpower.com

Juliann Kaiser, 770.643.0615

jkaiser@kaisermarketinggroup.com

