Runway Growth Capital Names Greg Greifeld Deputy Chief Investment Officer

WOODSIDE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway"), a leading provider of growth loans to both venture and non-venture backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced Greg Greifeld has been named Managing Director, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Head of Credit at the growing firm.

Greg Greifeld, Managing Director, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Head of Credit, Runway Growth Capital (PRNewswire)

Mr. Greifeld will work alongside Runway's Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, David Spreng, to oversee Runway's investments. In his new role, Mr. Greifeld will expand his responsibility for due diligence, portfolio monitoring, and deal structuring for prospective borrowers and portfolio companies. He will maintain his role as Managing Director and Head of Credit, continuing his duties leading the firm's credit team.

"In his new position, Greg can bring more continuity of thinking to the firm. He has been an important part of Runway's success since our founding in 2015," said Spreng. "Greg's attention to detail and acute sense for the nuances of the investment process is integral to our ability to structure the best deals for borrowers and for the firm. He has been building up to this moment and will continue to be instrumental to every deal we do going forward."

Mr. Greifeld was named to the Venture Capital Journal's list of "40 Rising Stars Under 40" for 2020 and Private Debt Investor's "Rising Stars 2020." Under his leadership, Runway has developed industry leading underwriting, monitoring, and portfolio management tools and processes that have helped maintain extremely low credit losses.

About Runway Growth Capital LLC

Runway Growth Capital LLC is the investment advisor to investment funds, including Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY), a business development company, and other private funds, which are lenders of growth capital to companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Led by industry veteran David Spreng, these funds provide senior term loans of $10 million to $75 million to fast-growing companies based in the United States and Canada. For more information on Runway Growth Capital LLC and its platform, please visit our website at www.runwaygrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition, or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

