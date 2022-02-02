SearchStax Announces AI-driven Search and Recommendation Capabilities SearchStax extends its cloud-native search platform with new machine learning capabilities to further enable companies to deliver dynamic and relevant digital experiences

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchStax, a leading cloud-native search platform for modern customer experiences today announced availability of AI-powered search and content recommendations to enhance user engagement within digital experiences. While managing the largest Solr footprint in the world, SearchStax supports companies of all sizes, such as Canon Australia, HCA Healthcare, Stanley Black & Decker, Sitecore, Carnival Cruise Lines and Ligue De Football Professional.

The new AI-powered capabilities in SearchStax leverage machine learning to increase engagement when a user is searching on a website. Artificial intelligence is currently powering the auto-suggest and related searches features, and content recommendations are planned for the next release.

The Auto-Suggest feature enables real-time suggestions when the search starts typing their search term. SearchStax uses machine learning to leverage actual search history to build an index of the keywords that users have typed in for previous queries. There is also an Add Word feature that lets administrators pre-seed the Auto-Suggest suggestions with their own tips until the auto-suggest feature builds a sufficient database of suggestions from historical searches.

For Related Searches, SearchStax has incorporated Google-like search results that users expect to see at the bottom of their searches. Using learnings driven by historical searches and a review of the current website content, the AI-driven feature allows SearchStudio to offer up to 10 related search terms that may be of further interest to the user. Clicking on a related search term will launch a new search for that search phrase.

"We are currently rolling out related search functionality to deliver a better search experience for our users," said Cindy Yui, Senior Digital Producer at Australian Catholic University (ACU). "Having the best possible search experience on our website is critical to our outreach to prospective students who want to further their education with ACU."

Content Recommendations will give individual users a personalized search experience by automatically serving up related content based on analyzing their searches and content or products viewed. The technology will serve dynamic and relevant webpage content for different users depending on what search they performed.

"SearchStax's mission is to make powerful search easy for companies across the globe. With our new AI-powered capabilities, we are furthering that promise by reducing the complexity of all Artificial Intelligence and using technology to solve real problems related to delivering relevant and engaging experiences." said Sameer Maggon, Founder and CEO for SearchStax.



About SearchStax:

SearchStax is the easiest and fastest way for marketers and developers to deliver the most powerful, relevant and robust search experiences. SearchStax offers end-to-end search solutions for better search - with Managed Solr making it easier to deploy and manage Solr infrastructure on the backend and SearchStudio powering site search on the front end. With over 500 customers and tight integrations into the Sitecore, Drupal/Acquia and Adobe ecosystems, companies around the globe trust SearchStax to make powerful search easier. More information can be found at www.searchstax.com.

About SearchStudio:

