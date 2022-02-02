smartShift's Strong Growth in 2021 Leads to Expansion in the Leadership Team

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- smartShift, the world's leading provider of Intelligent Automation for SAP transformations, today announced a new addition to its executive team as well as two promotions. smartShift had a strong 2021, delivering double-digit year-over-year growth and adding new solutions to its Intelligent Automation Platform. In addition, smartShift added 45 new customers in 2021 from the automotive, defense, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and utility industries. The strong growth is driven by enterprises investing in their digital transformation projects and embracing automation to accelerate that journey.

With the Intelligent Automation Platform, smartShift can convert and modernize existing SAP solutions or consolidate multiple systems quickly and reliably. (PRNewsfoto/smartShift) (PRNewswire)

With the strong growth in 2021 and in order to deliver on that growth with the same velocity in 2022, smartShift announced three updates:

Arndt Hoffman has been promoted to Chief Strategist to use his strong understanding of smartShift's automation and 20+ years of experience in the SAP market to further fast-track growth in the upcoming year. In this new role, Arndt will be an ambassador for smartShift products and solutions to the global CIO/CTOs looking for SAP business transformation in the coming years. Previously, Arndt was EVP & GM of the SAP Practice, driving smartShift's growth in Europe.

Matt Aucella has been promoted to Chief Sales Officer to lead the sales and alliances teams globally. Matt is an accomplished sales leader with over 20 years of experience building and leading high-performing sales teams. Previously, Matt was SVP Sales, driving smartShift's growth in North America. Before smartShift, Matt was in sales leadership positions at SNP Group - SAP selective data provider and Oracle Consulting Services.

Dan Allerton a 25-year SAP veteran in channel management, joins smartShift as VP Global Alliances to strengthen and expand relationships with global Systems Integrators and Hyperscalers. In addition, Dan will drive the partnership strategy, business development, and awareness for smartShift's Intelligent Automation within the SAP and Cloud partner ecosystems.

"We are delighted to welcome Dan to smartShift and excited for the new roles that Arndt and Matt are embarking on in 2022," said Derek Oats, CEO smartShift. "Dan spent 25 years with SAP and carried with him a brand of professionalism and integrity that you can never have enough of in your organization. In addition, Dan has extensive relationships within the SAP partner ecosphere that will help our partners and customers immensely. Arndt and Matt have been instrumental in their roles in Europe and North America and are largely responsible for our phenomenal growth in 2021. We are now looking forward to all three of them to drive exceptional growth for smartShift in 2022 and beyond."

smartShift Intelligent AutomationTM is trusted by global brands to drive innovation. We help customers accelerate the transformation of their SAP systems to next-generation cloud computing environments. Our solutions have delivered thousands of application modernization initiatives, analyzing and converting over 2.5 billion lines of code, eliminating risk, and freeing up strategic resources to focus on growth.

