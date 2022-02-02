Trimble Dimensions+ 2022 Call for Speakers Now Open

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) has opened its Call for Speakers for the Trimble Dimensions+ 2022 User Conference, which will be held November 7-9 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. With emphasis on education, technology and networking, this event will serve as an unmatched opportunity for speakers to share their real-world experiences and industry insights with peers from around the world.

Thousands of attendees will gather at Dimensions+ to attend sessions highlighting groundbreaking technology that can transform work and drive a sustainable future. Topics include autonomy; building design, construction and operation; civil engineering and infrastructure; forensics; forestry; local, state and federal government; land administration; mapping and GIS; marine construction; mobile mapping; monitoring; photogrammetry and remote sensing; scanning; surveying; utilities; sustainability and more. Dimensions+ 2022 also includes a unique Offsite Experience with Trimble technology in action in the field. Connect, learn and experience how professionals are using the latest technologies to transform and make work faster, safer, greener and more productive.

For those interested in submitting a proposal to present an educational session at Dimensions+ visit the Call for Speakers website.

Proposals will be accepted through March 31, 2022. Notifications of acceptance will be made in the following months and accepted speakers will receive a significantly reduced registration rate with access to the full Dimensions+ experience.

Additional information about Trimble Dimensions+ will be available in the coming weeks and months. To register for the conference or learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit: trimble.com/dimensions.

About Trimble Dimensions

Trimble Dimensions+ User Conference is a three-day, in-person event where attendees can better connect as a community for education, inspiration and innovation. The conference provides insight into how Trimble's industrial technology can transform the way professionals work to succeed and drive sustainability. Highlights include educational sessions and specialized tracks to advance career objectives, with many sessions qualifying for Professional Development Hour (PDH) credits and Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits. The conference includes an Offsite Experience and hands-on training opportunities; keynote and executive-level presentations; and an Interactive Expo. In addition to the in-person event, Dimensions also features the Spotlight Series, a virtual, on-demand series that focuses on industry trends delivered by experts on the topics and technology that is transforming the way we work—to better connect year-around.

For more information, visit the Dimensions+ website or email trimble_dimensions@trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble, visit: www.trimble.com.

