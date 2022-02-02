TutorMe Launches Partnership with Richland School District Two

COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe, the online tutoring solution of the future, and Richland School District Two today announced an agreement to provide more than 28,000 K-12 students with free access to TutorMe's online 24/7 tutoring service for the 2021-2022 school year.

With more than 15,000 tutors available anytime to help with more than 300 subjects, TutorMe provides on-demand expertise whenever and wherever students need it. Whether it's homework help or a study session, students pair up with their private tutor for a personalized 1-on-1 lesson in an advanced lesson space that includes.

"Our partnership with TutorMe will allow our students of all ages to have on-call help when needed, and give each student the opportunity to thrive in any subject matter with no cost to their family," said Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis. "The pandemic has made it difficult for students to seek out extra help. This new tool will hopefully bridge that gap and I look forward to seeing the positive improvement across each classroom."

TutorMe's virtual classroom provides interactive features including a text editor, code editor, two-way audio/video chat, screen sharing, and a virtual whiteboard for engaging and enriching education. Each session is archived so students can conveniently access past lessons to help them with coursework and studying.

"TutorMe has been on the frontline of online education assistance well before the pandemic arrived, providing top-notch tutors and on-demand academic support to ensure students never feel lost," said TutorMe's co-founder and CEO Myles Hunter. "The community of students, staff, and families at Richland School District Two recognized the more access pupils have to tutoring serves, they more they can succeed. Richland Two can rely on TutorMe to provide 1-on-1 learning during critical times of need and beyond."

Richland School District Two students can access TutorMe through the district's ClassLink platform. For more information about TutorMe, please visit TutorMe.com .

About TutorMe

TutorMe, a subsidiary of Zovio, is an on-demand online education platform that empowers students of all ages, backgrounds, and learning styles to get the personalized live support they need to achieve their academic goals. Trusted by thousands of schools nationwide, over 1.5 million students have free access to expert 1-on-1 guidance 24/7 in more than 300 subjects, as well as a Writing Lab for quick, detailed feedback on papers. Since 2013, TutorMe has been an invaluable resource for K-12 school districts, higher education institutions, employers, and nonprofits, bridging learning gaps, increasing educational equity, and improving student outcomes. To learn more, visit www.tutorme.com .

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary, advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit Zovio.com .

