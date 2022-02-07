PenFed Foundation and Purefy Announce Black Veteran Student Loan Awards

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation , a national 501(c)(3) founded by PenFed Credit Union, today announced four awardees of $5,000 grants from the Black Veteran Student Loan Repayment Program funded by Purefy , a D.C.-based financial technology platform. PenFed Foundation will support the four Black veterans with $5,000 of student loan assistance award towards their student loan balances.

"At the PenFed Foundation, we want military veterans and their families to be able to pursue their education and live free of financial worry," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "Black veterans have served our country and our communities selflessly and we are proud to serve as a resource for student loan repayments."

Jack Zoeller, Purefy's Founder & CEO, added: "We look at these grants as the competitive scholarships these veterans would have won if they had been advised to apply when they entered college and if we had foreseen their exemplary service to country and community. We congratulate them!"

The four awardees of the Black Veteran Student Loan Repayment Scholarship include:

Eustace Bibby , a U.S. Navy veteran with a Master of Science in Leadership from Grand Canyon University . Bibby works at St. Vincent DePaul Village, a homeless shelter in San Diego .

Roshanda Figgers , a U.S. Army veteran with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice Administration and in Human Resource Management from Columbia Southern University . Figgers works as a community outreach case manager for Children's Wisconsin in their shelter program for homeless women.

Rene Hood , a U.S. Army veteran with a bachelor's degree in Psychology and a master's degree in Mental Health Counseling from Bowie State University .

Taylur Mccoy, a U.S. Navy veteran, is studying to be a registered nurse at Chamberlain University.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. Equal Housing Opportunity. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

About Purefy Inc.

Based in Washington DC and Richmond VA, Purefy is a digital financial platform that has helped more than 200,000 borrowers navigate the often difficult task of obtaining and refinancing student loans. Purefy partners with leading financial institutions to present a wide selection of loan options and a path to lower borrowing rates, without lender bias. Purefy has built an award-winning team of student loan advisors to guide customers to financial freedom. To compare loan options or become a lending partner, visit Purefy.com .

