FINOTTA PARTNERS WITH FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST FOR INVESTMENT AND LAUNCH OF PERSONALIZATION TECHNOLOGY

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finotta, the emerging leader in mobile banking personalization, announced today that it has partnered with First United Bank & Trust, a $12.5B privately held bank headquartered in Durant, Okla., to launch its Personified platform to their digital banking customers. The partnership moved First United to the front of the line to receive Finotta's groundbreaking technology, and also came with something unexpected. First United not only became a customer, but they invested and fully filled Finotta's $3M seed round last fall.

"From the first meeting, we knew this was going to be something special," said Finotta CEO and Founder Parker Graham. "First United saw the new world of banking we wanted to create, and it turns out they wanted to create it with us. From day one, they have been the perfect partner, investor, and advisor."

Finotta's Personified platform is a combination of products that help financial institutions better meet the needs of their customers directly in their mobile banking application. Finotta empowers its customers to deliver precisely the right experience, service, or product at the right time to their users with a gamified Financial Health Score to help improve their financial life, to a Financial Journey Manager with personalized guidance and recommendations.

Ryan Suchala, First United Regional Bank President shared, "We are so proud of what our partners at Finotta are doing for the financial industry. This partnership with Finotta will support First United's vision to elevate 10 million lives by the year 2030."

The banking world is changing, and banking technology needs to empower users with the right products and services as efficiently as possible. Finotta exists to make it seamless for any financial institution to deliver the most powerful personalized experiences, increase loyalty, and create new revenue.

First United's CEO Greg Massey shared, "At First United, our purpose is to inspire and empower others to spend life wisely. We are excited to partner with Finotta and share this great resource with our customers to help them truly be able to spend their lives wisely."

About Finotta:

Finotta is one of the fastest-growing financial technology companies in the country. Finotta helps banks and credit unions personalize their mobile banking experience to increase engagement, combat larger financial institutions, and create new revenue streams.

