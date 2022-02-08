SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CTXS, LEVL, RRD, and MNTV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Citrix Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CTXS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Citrix Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CTXS), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CTXS by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, CTXS shareholders will receive $104.00 in cash for each share of CTXS common stock that they hold. If you own CTXS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ctxs

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEVL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEVL) in connection with the proposed merger of LEVL with First Merchants Corporation ("First Merchants"). Under the terms of the agreement, LEVL shareholders will receive $10.17 in cash and 0.7167 shares of First Merchants common stock for each share of LEVL stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $41.08 based upon First Merchants' February 7, 2022 closing price of $43.13. If you own LEVL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/levl

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD), in connection with the proposed acquisition of RRD by affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, RRD shareholders will receive $8.52 in cash for each share of RRD common stock that they hold. If you own RRD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rrd

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of MNTV by Zendesk, Inc. ("Zendesk"). Under the terms of the agreement, MNTV shareholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk stock for each MNTV share they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $22.15 based upon Zendesk's February 7, 2022 closing price of $98.43. If you own MNTV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mntv

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP