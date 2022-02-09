BIIB Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Biogen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Biogen, Inc. ("Biogen") (NASDAQ: BIIB) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Biogen securities between October 22, 2019, and November 6, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/biib.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the larger dataset did not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness; (2) the EMERGE study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness; (3) the PRIME study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness; (4) the data provided by the Company to the FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee did not support finding efficacy of aducanumab; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/biib or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Biogen you have until April 8, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

