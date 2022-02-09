Cuplr - The First App That Helps Couples Find New Friends Launches On Google Play And Apple App Stores This Valentine's Day

Cuplr - The First App That Helps Couples Find New Friends Launches On Google Play And Apple App Stores This Valentine's Day

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "How can we meet other couples?" is a question asked in the media a lot. References can be found in TV news, talk shows, magazines and social media. But as well known as this issue is, no one has offered a real solution. There are dozens of apps for finding friends but none of these apps prioritize couples.

Cuplr addresses this problem in an innovative, yet familiar way, by combining a familiar swipe-style social media interface with the goal of driving couples to meet up in real life to get to know each other and socialize.

Richard Slatcher, an assistant professor of psychology at Wayne State University found that, " Couples indicated feeling more positive about their own relationships after befriending a new couple."

"Cuplr, the first networking app for couples, promises to 'connect, inspire and empower couples' by helping them find and connect with other couples who have similar interests. And there's research that supports their claim", says Brad Bishop, Cuplr VP. Couples can create a "Cuplr" profile, select their interests, and then set their location to be shown the profiles of other couples nearby.

The only solutions on the market are apps that address making friends and networking as a single person. And most of the times they are an app like Bumble which is a dating app first and foremost. Or through apps like meetup.com that aren't designed specifically for the market segment of couples. Why are couples relegated to using apps that aren't designed for them?

"Whether they're traveling and want to make friends in a new city, or they need a doubles partner when their regulars are out of town, a couple can find people they both have things in common with," said Bishop.

Those who sign up for their pre-launch list, will be entered into their Cuplr Giveaway - a prize package worth $10,000. Couples can do that by entering their information here https://cuplr.com/app-prelaunch-list

Designed for couples looking to make new friends, the Cuplr App is set to launch on Google Play and Apple App stores just in time for Valentine's Day.

