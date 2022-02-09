Lexi Smith of HWP Named to MM+M's 40 Under 40 List of the Medical Marketing Industry's Brightest Young Stars

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health & Wellness Partners, LLC (HWP), a global medical and scientific communications company, is pleased to announce that Lexi Smith, Senior Director, Strategic Planning, has been named an MM+M 2022 40 Under 40 honoree. The program shines a light on young marketers whose leadership, strategic thinking, and digital facility have contributed to the growth of the health care industry—particularly during a challenging time.

Smith has forged her path in medical marketing as an impactful leader and trailblazer. She oversees the Strategic Planning department where she works diligently to ensure company growth while positioning HWP as an innovative industry leader. She was selected as a 40 Under 40 honoree for her contributions both in and out of the work place. Aside from her full-time work at HWP, Smith volunteers by serving on the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association board as its NJ/NY Regional Director of Social Media and Public Relations.

"I immediately thought of Lexi for this award and our internal awards committee unanimously agreed," said Jessica Cini, Managing Director, Account Services. "Lexi has had a tremendous positive impact on the organization, making this recognition so well-deserved. I am very excited for her future successes at HWP."

ABOUT 40 UNDER 40 MM&M

The 40 Under 40 list includes individuals who hail from a range of employers, from pharma and biotech companies and agencies to device manufacturers, analytics firms and health media. At those organizations, the honorees hold essential account, strategy and creative positions. With the world of medical marketing continuing to evolve in the digital era, these individuals inspire confidence that the industry is in good hands for the years ahead.

ABOUT HWP

Founded in 2005 and a certified WBENC enterprise, HWP offers the life-science industry excellence in strategic consulting, tactical planning, enduring materials, live events, digital solutions, and outcomes/metrics. For more information, visit thehwpgroup.com.

