Samsung's New Galaxy S22 Series is Now Available on AT&T's 5G Network - and Everyone Gets Our Best Offer

What's the News? Beginning Feb. 9, AT&T customers can pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra and experience the fast, reliable, secure nationwide AT&T 5G network1. They will be available in-store Feb. 25. And, for a limited time, new and existing customers can trade in ANY Note, S or Z series phone in ANY condition from ANY year and get $800 off the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ or S22 Ultra on a qualifying installment plan – making the Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB FREE2. Plus, pre-order customers are eligible for an upgrade to the next storage tier when purchasing 128 GB or 256BG modes for FREE until Feb 24.

AT&T enterprise business customers can purchase the 128-GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as low as $199.99 on a two-year agreement plan.

The Savings Don't Stop at Devices. For a limited time only, you can also get 50% off select Samsung accessories when purchased with any Samsung smartphone3. To learn more, click here.

What About Connectivity on the S22 Series? These new devices are all 5G and 5G+ capable. Our nationwide 5G coverage has been awarded as the Most Reliable Network4, reaching 255 million Americans in more than 16,000 cities and towns. AT&T 5G+ gives you even faster speeds and enhanced experiences. 5G+ (mmWave) delivers lightning-fast speeds in high traffic areas like airports, stadiums, venues and entertainment districts. You'll also receive the newly introduced 5G+ (C-band) experience that will provide both an optimal mix of ultra-fast speeds and broad coverage.

"At AT&T, we put all customers first - both new and existing," said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager - AT&T Mobility. "It's why we are proud to be the first and only wireless provider in America to consistently give existing customers the same great deals as our new customers. And now, we're excited to offer all our customers one of our biggest deals yet. We know many people have older generation Galaxy phones from up to 12 years ago. We want all of our customers to have the opportunity to experience our latest 5G technology, and with this offer, they can do that at no cost."

Whether you like to use your phone to catch life's everyday moments or want the latest technology for productivity in your workday, the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra are the perfect options with next-level cameras, cool Nightography features, improved display, the first-ever powerful performance supported by 4nm processors and more:

Samsung Galaxy S22: Don't miss anything in the frame with the 50 MP rear camera on these devices. The ultra-bright display makes video calls look incredible on the 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X adaptive display. Stay connected with your family, friends and coworkers with a long-lasting battery that keeps you going all day 5 and fast 25W charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22+: Low lighting can't dim your shine. Capture all the light with the 10 MP selfie and 50MP main cameras whether you're taking pictures or shooting videos indoors or outdoors. And rest assured knowing your phone can handle your busy lifestyle with a battery that has epic endurance and offers up to 45W super-fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Elevate your creativity, sketch ideas, take notes and capture digital signature with the first ever S Series device that has a built-in S Pen for use when needed. See pictures taken at night in more detail with the 40 MP selfie camera and create cinema-like videos in 8K with the 108 MP Wide camera lens. And increase productivity with the help of a fast and smooth processor and a powerful battery that can last all day5.

See a preview of the new Galaxy S22 series here.

A New Samsung Tablet is Coming to AT&T Too. For those looking for a next-level tablet that helps increase productivity and simplify their daily lifestyle, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G will be available to AT&T customers soon. This device offers a large display screen, an ultra-wide front camera, three built-in mics with noise reduction, a faster S Pen and up to 128GB of storage with other essential Samsung features you love. And with 5G connectivity, you can enjoy faster speeds on a secure network for the best experience on your mobile device.

Safety at Your Fingertips with FirstNet: The Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra come FirstNet Ready®, which means first responders can use it to tap into specialized capabilities designed to meet their needs on FirstNet® – the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. First responders maintain voice communications with always-on priority and preemption on LTE, while the intuitive FirstNet network determines the best route for data traffic, whether that's 5G or LTE6.

AT&T Puts You First. Pick the perfect plan for you and your family when you pair the new Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ or Galaxy S22 Ultra with one of AT&T's Unlimited plans, starting from $35/mo. per line for 4 lines7. Plus, all unlimited plans include AT&T 5G and AT&T ActiveArmorSM, which provides 24/7 proactive network security so your device can stay protected.

Shopping Made Easy. Avoid delays and shop the way you want with convenient options made just for you like our live virtual shopping assistance, in-store or curbside pick-up and our white glove delivery and setup service, AT&T Right To YouSM8.

How Does This Fit into Our Connectivity Strategy? Adding the latest devices is all part of our mission to be the best connectivity provider in America, whether you're at home, work or on the move. We do this by combining the most reliable 5G network4 with the nation's fastest growing fiber network9, so you have a seamless experience from a single source – AT&T.

