Chick'nCone to Launch New Nonfungible Token Opportunity

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick'nCone – the fast-craft restaurant concept famous for serving crispy, hand-cut chicken tenders in a freshly made waffle cone – is now announcing its entrance into the world of NFT's. Called Chick'nCoins, the brand's new NFT's are now available for purchase and allow their possessor to secure benefits from a specific geographic area in which Chick'nCone operates. It is Chick'nCone's intention to use its Chick'nCoin program to help reach royalty sufficiency while the brand continues to develop new franchise locations.

New owners of a Chick'nCoin will be assigned a geographic area in the United States and receive 50% of the initial franchise fee for any new Chick'nCone locations to open in that area. They will also earn 2% royalty on sales at all locations within the area paid monthly. This will be divided into equal portions among the number of tokens issued for that area. Multiple Chick'nCoins will be issued for more populated areas and all areas can hold a minimum of three locations, while most can hold up to five. In areas with multiple Chick'nCone owners, there can be as many as 25 Chick'nCone locations.

Chick'nCone's recent success can be attributed to its unique menu offerings and the simplicity of its franchise-ready business model. The brand has been able to create an entirely new category of menu items, transforming the familiar comfort food of chicken and waffles into its photo-worthy and on-the-go staple. Since its founding in 2014, Chick'nCone has been praised for its natural ability to be showcased on social media and has opened a total of 24 locations. Its entrance into the NFT marketplace displays the brand's consistent efforts to innovate and set itself apart in the fast-craft industry.

"We couldn't help but notice all of the buzz and excitement surrounding the NFT space right now," said Co-Founder and CEO of Chick'nCone, Jonathan Almanzar. "A forward-thinking spirit is what has really propelled our brand thus far and we were confident that if we established an NFT program of our own, it would successfully take off. We are extremely excited to go down the direction we are headed and can't wait to hear what people have to say about the opportunities that our new Chick'nCoin has to offer."

Each Chick'nCoin is set to cost $14,500, or 5.5 ETH. Currently, Chick'nCone's initial franchise fee is $45,000, which means that on the first sale of a new location in a specific area, a Chick'nCoin owner of that area would earn $22,500. If there are existing locations open in the Chick'nCoin owner's area, that owner will begin receiving monthly dividends immediately. Chick'nCoins can be sold at any time on OpenSea with a 10% royalty fee built into the sale going back to Chick'nCone.

Chick'nCone's new NFT program represents the brand's next step in staying ahead of the curve in the fast-craft industry. For more information, please visit https://chickncone.com/, or https://www.chickncoin.com/ if interested in Chick'nCoin opportunities.

About Chick'nCone

Founded in 2014, Chick'nCone prides itself as a fast-craft pioneer, serving crispy, hand-cut chicken tenders in freshly made waffle cones. The brand has introduced an entirely new category of menu item and is revolutionizing traditional comfort food in a quick and mobile manner. Chick'nCone currently has 24 locations open throughout the United States, Canada and United Arab Emirates, with 58 locations in various stages of development. It has also been recognized as one of America's hottest startup fast casuals in QSR's 40/40 List for 2022. For more information, please visit https://chickncone.com/franchising/.

