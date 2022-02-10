CREW Tampa Bay Announces 2022 Annual Sponsors

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Tampa Bay, is pleased to announce their sold-out roster of 2022 Annual Sponsors. Each year, CREW relies on annual sponsors to support member events, scholarships, philanthropic endeavors, mentorship programs and much more. It is with deep gratitude that we announce and sincerely thank our 2022 annual sponsors.

Chapter Logo (PRNewswire)

GRAND BENEFACTOR:

Vari

DIAMOND:

FNF Family of Companies

Redstone

Shumaker

PLATINUM:

CVS Health

PBX-Change

Strategic Property Partners

Suncoast Credit Union

The Fund

GOLD:

Cushman & Wakefield

Feldman Equities, LLC & Tower Realty Partners

JLL

Marcus & Millichap

My Favorite Art Place

Old Republic Title

Ryan Companies US

TVS Design

SILVER:

Capital One Finance

CBRE

Dentons Bingham Greenebaum

GLE

Stewart Title Guaranty Company

Suddath

Sutter Roofing

W3 Insurance

CREW Tampa Bay is a chapter of CREW Network, which is the premier business network dedicated to transforming the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CREW- Tampa Bay